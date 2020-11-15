Letters to the editor for Nov. 15, 2020

Bedford ride receives grant
Bedford Ride is pleased to announce a grant award received from the Bedford Community Health Foundation.
This grant is for the local match for a new wheelchair accessible van that will replace and older van that no longer is safe or reliable.
We send our sincere thanks to the Foundation for making this possible and for being one of our community partners. We anticipate receiving our new van sometime in the spring/summer 2021.
Bedford Ride is a volunteer nonemergency medical transportation program. New volunteers are always needed.
LINDA BRAKE
Program Manager, Bedford Ride
Life-affirming ways to serve
Wow. Thanks to John Ketwig and Edward Palm for their Veteran’s Day letters, they had me in tears.
War is the worst of human expression. There are many life-affirming ways to serve your country, being a police officer (yes), a firefighter, a nurse, a teacher. We are the peace makers and bridge builders, the best of human expression, and frequently in harm’s way.
But where are our monuments? National holidays? Reverence? Pensions and health care?
I am reading “Cold Mountain,” and if John and Edward have not read it yet, I hope they do, it will speak to them. I wish them both peace of heart and mind.
WENDY BRUBAKER
Monroe
Dearington name should be removed
Wonderful improvements are happening in the Dearington neighborhood, thanks to the collaboration between city staff and residents (former and current), while working together on the Neighborhood Improvement Plan.
Within recent years, an older-than-me family member informed me this area was named after a Confederate officer, Colonel James Dearing. This information also is included in the school history section on the Lynchburg City Schools website. It’s time for this name to be removed and changed to one more meaningful, relevant and deserving.
My family has lived in the area since the late 1980’s, and my offspring attended and (all but one) completed grades K-5 at the awesome Dearington School For Innovation (DESI-go Dolphins!).
If a name that starts with the letter D cannot be agreed upon (this allows DESI to still be used), then I propose the school be named after an influential, caring, former Dearington resident, Deacon Hubert Jackson. Jackson had a love for the people in the neighborhood, and fought tirelessly to ensure safety, peace and prosperity for all of us. He was an honorable man, and has a citizenship award named for him.
The time for change is now!
KIMBERLY DYKE-HARSLEY
Lynchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!