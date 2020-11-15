Letters to the editor for Nov. 15, 2020

I am reading “Cold Mountain,” and if John and Edward have not read it yet, I hope they do, it will speak to them. I wish them both peace of heart and mind.

WENDY BRUBAKER

Monroe

Dearington name should be removed

Wonderful improvements are happening in the Dearington neighborhood, thanks to the collaboration between city staff and residents (former and current), while working together on the Neighborhood Improvement Plan.

Within recent years, an older-than-me family member informed me this area was named after a Confederate officer, Colonel James Dearing. This information also is included in the school history section on the Lynchburg City Schools website. It’s time for this name to be removed and changed to one more meaningful, relevant and deserving.

My family has lived in the area since the late 1980’s, and my offspring attended and (all but one) completed grades K-5 at the awesome Dearington School For Innovation (DESI-go Dolphins!).