Letters to the editor for Nov. 16, 2021

Boost police pay
I watched the city council meeting this past week in which the claim was made that there has been a “commitment to public safety” over the last 15 years or so. A true commitment to public safety would be to utilize the pay plan that the local Police Benevolent Association (PBA) has endorsed. The city needs to retain their veteran officers’ knowledge and experience. If that is not done soon, the city will lose substantial years of experience in the coming years. Hiring bonuses are great, but the police department is not seeing a hiring boom due to these bonuses.
The law enforcement profession has taken a huge public perception hit in the past five years. It makes it much harder to recruit officers than it is to hire firefighters, medics, or dispatchers. They certainly should be paid fairly as well, but the police issue is a much higher priority concern than any other department in the city at this moment in time.
Now is the time to show a true commitment to the city’s public safety by addressing pay issues for the officers of our fine city.
RYAN BALL
Forest
Why Biden’s ratings are low
According to recent polls, President Joe Biden’s approval rating is 37.5%. In my opinion, the following actions or inactions have caused him to have the lowest approval rating of any president in decades: inflation, gasoline prices, rising crime, supply chain crisis, southern border crisis, Afghanistan withdrawal, worker shortage, out-of-control spending, rising taxes, COVID mandates, closing pipelines, too many regulations, payments to illegal immigrants, his anti-parent involvement in children’s education and, last but not least, his socialism agenda.
Joe Biden is crippling the American people and at the same time allowing illegal immigrants a free pass on almost all of his actions. I think these actions/inactions are deliberate and intentional. No one in their right mind would do to a country what he is doing America. He scoffs at the inflation rate and insists it is caused by people spending more. That is just one example of his insane explanation. There are many more. His Build Back Better bill is a joke. Remember his and [former President Barack] Obama’s shovel-ready jobs act? This is even worse. He is out of control and Americans are suffering because of him.
MICHAEL ROACH
Forest