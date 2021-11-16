Letters to the editor for Nov. 16, 2021

Joe Biden is crippling the American people and at the same time allowing illegal immigrants a free pass on almost all of his actions. I think these actions/inactions are deliberate and intentional. No one in their right mind would do to a country what he is doing America. He scoffs at the inflation rate and insists it is caused by people spending more. That is just one example of his insane explanation. There are many more. His Build Back Better bill is a joke. Remember his and [former President Barack] Obama’s shovel-ready jobs act? This is even worse. He is out of control and Americans are suffering because of him.