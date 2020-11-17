Letters to the editor for Nov. 17, 2020

The courage to serve
To Judy Petsch [featured in the article, “Judy Petsch, a Marine, stays true to self,” printed in The News & Advance on Nov. 11], thank you for your years of service to this country. Your reasons for serving are no less important than any other. And thank you for the extra courage it took to serve at a time when being who you are was not respected.
Thank you for the courage it takes to tell your story now and for living proudly as who you are. It is obvious why American Legion Post 17, and all of us, value your presence and your leadership.
ONNA MCKLENNON
Monroe
Behaving irresponsibly
Thank you, Elise Overstreet, for a letter I know came straight from your heart [“Dear humanity,” Monday, Nov. 9]. I know a lot of people who are just like you. And then there are those who don’t care. You know who you are.
Just yesterday, I heard of this wedding reception, which happened last Saturday night, where about 300 people were gathered. The person who told me was quite impressed. I, too, am quite impressed with the sheer ignorance or arrogance of certain people. Many of us have given up our lives as they were to help stop this deadly virus.
It is my fervent wish none of these 300 people, or especially any of the staff, will come down with COVID-19. I know if they do, they will be taken good care of by someone like Elise Overstreet and all the others who go to do their jobs with fear in their hearts, fear they may be bringing this deadly disease back home to their family. And then there are those among us who apparently don’t have a care in the world and behave in a totally irresponsible manner.
LYA HALE
Lynchburg
Broadband not a luxury
By the time you read this, I probably already will have passed away.
I recently began hospice care at my home in Gladys, Virginia. My out-of-town family are caring for me, along with my husband, but most of them cannot stay for extended periods of time because of their inability to work from my home.
In a time where most Americans work remotely, the lack of wireless internet and cell phone reception in my area has prohibited my family from spending my final days with me. Even my hospice nurse could not reach my doctor to discuss my medications.
This is not a matter of frivolity or luxury; this is a necessity. Take this plea of a dying woman — expand the development of broadband and bring wireless service to this community.
SAUNDRA N. LEE
Gladys
