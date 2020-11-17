Letters to the editor for Nov. 17, 2020

The courage to serve

To Judy Petsch [featured in the article, “Judy Petsch, a Marine, stays true to self,” printed in The News & Advance on Nov. 11], thank you for your years of service to this country. Your reasons for serving are no less important than any other. And thank you for the extra courage it took to serve at a time when being who you are was not respected.

Thank you for the courage it takes to tell your story now and for living proudly as who you are. It is obvious why American Legion Post 17, and all of us, value your presence and your leadership.

ONNA MCKLENNON

Monroe

Behaving irresponsibly

Thank you, Elise Overstreet, for a letter I know came straight from your heart [“Dear humanity,” Monday, Nov. 9]. I know a lot of people who are just like you. And then there are those who don’t care. You know who you are.

Just yesterday, I heard of this wedding reception, which happened last Saturday night, where about 300 people were gathered. The person who told me was quite impressed. I, too, am quite impressed with the sheer ignorance or arrogance of certain people. Many of us have given up our lives as they were to help stop this deadly virus.