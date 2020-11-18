Letters to the editor for Nov. 18, 2020

Lack of judgment
This newspaper has shown a wretched lack of judgment in printing [the Nov. 13th edition’s] editorial cartoon. It implied there had been extensive voter fraud in the recent election, with countless votes cast in the name of dead voters.
Certainly, no one at the paper imagines such fraud took place on any but a negligible scale — if at all.
Certainly, they read the report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency explaining last week’s election was “the most secure in American history” with “no evidence” that any voting systems were compromised. So what end could possibly be served by printing this mindless yet inflammatory cartoon?
RICHARD BURKE
Lynchburg
Subversion of democracy
The News & Advance aided in the subversion of truth and democracy by publishing the cartoon (printed Nov. 13, 2020) which suggested the votes of dead people have impugned the results of the recent election.
The paper can allow and even encourage the expression of various political viewpoints without printing scurrilous cartoons that undercut confidence in American democracy by disregarding evidence and facts.
JOHN JUSTICE
Lynchburg
Showing your true colors
I was very sad to see in [the Nov. 13 edition] that The News & Advance is pushing Trump and far-right GOP of wide-spread voter fraud in the cartoon of the graveyard and tombstones with “I voted” stickers on them.
It shows the true color of this newspaper. Since you published that, Lynchburg went blue for Biden.
Are you saying the votes do not count?
KEN HUGGINS
Madison Heights
