Letters to the editor for Nov. 18, 2020

Lack of judgment

This newspaper has shown a wretched lack of judgment in printing [the Nov. 13th edition’s] editorial cartoon. It implied there had been extensive voter fraud in the recent election, with countless votes cast in the name of dead voters.

Certainly, no one at the paper imagines such fraud took place on any but a negligible scale — if at all.

Certainly, they read the report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency explaining last week’s election was “the most secure in American history” with “no evidence” that any voting systems were compromised. So what end could possibly be served by printing this mindless yet inflammatory cartoon?

RICHARD BURKE

Lynchburg

Subversion of democracy

The News & Advance aided in the subversion of truth and democracy by publishing the cartoon (printed Nov. 13, 2020) which suggested the votes of dead people have impugned the results of the recent election.