Letters to the editor for Nov. 19, 2020

Biden thinks he’s a hero

According to the National Vital Statistics division of the Centers for Disease Control in 2018, the United States recorded 2.83 million deaths and, in 2019, recorded 2.84 million deaths.

The daily death toll for 2018 would be 7,753 and 2019 would be 7,780. According to the statistics, about 248,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, which amounts to almost 800 per day since the coronavirus was discovered in the U.S., which was sometime in January 2020 according to media accounts. The statistics are just numbers but when we compare the following to the Vital Statistics breakdown of causes of death, I think you will find it amazing: heart disease: about 647,500; cancer: 600,000; accidents: 170,000; respiratory: 160,000; stroke: 146,000; Alzheimer’s: 122,000; diabetes: 84,000; influenza and pneumonia: 56,000; nephritis: 51,000 and suicide: 48,000.