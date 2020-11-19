Letters to the editor for Nov. 19, 2020

Biden thinks he’s a hero
According to the National Vital Statistics division of the Centers for Disease Control in 2018, the United States recorded 2.83 million deaths and, in 2019, recorded 2.84 million deaths.
The daily death toll for 2018 would be 7,753 and 2019 would be 7,780. According to the statistics, about 248,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, which amounts to almost 800 per day since the coronavirus was discovered in the U.S., which was sometime in January 2020 according to media accounts. The statistics are just numbers but when we compare the following to the Vital Statistics breakdown of causes of death, I think you will find it amazing: heart disease: about 647,500; cancer: 600,000; accidents: 170,000; respiratory: 160,000; stroke: 146,000; Alzheimer’s: 122,000; diabetes: 84,000; influenza and pneumonia: 56,000; nephritis: 51,000 and suicide: 48,000.
The two leading causes of death both are more than double the daily death rate for COVID-19 and yet our President-elect Joe Biden says he is going to attack COVID-19 and do more than President Trump has done. As a matter of fact, Biden blames Trump for the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States. Since the two leading causes of deaths in the U.S. are heart disease and cancer, why is Biden not addressing them as vigorously as COVID? I will tell you why in one word — TRUMP.
The mortality rate for COVID is approximately 800 per day in the U.S. and I think that number is inflated greatly because hospitals and nursing homes have been instructed to classify any death that is related to pulmonary disease as a COVID death. The reason for that is, you guessed it, money!
Joe Biden has said he is going to do this and that referencing COVID-19. Who does he think he is, anyway, Superman? I have not seen a big red “S” on his shirt, has anyone? Didn’t think so. The only way to curtail COVID is in the development of an effective vaccine and all of us received promising news from Pfizer saying their vaccine is 90% effective.
Now let’s see old Joe Biden take credit for that one.
MICHAEL ROACH
Forest
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!