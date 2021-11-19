Letters to the editor for Nov. 19, 2021

More research needed
I would like to remind Michael Roach ["Why Biden’s ratings are low", Nov. 16] there are three branches of government and the president is not a king as Mr. Roach seems to indicate. His laundry list of challenges facing our country is not a result of a socialist agenda or insanity as he suggests. The reasons are much more complex.
Americans are suffering not because of President Biden’s policies but for myriad reasons, some of which can be laid at the feet of the last person to hold that office.
I would recommend Mr. Roach do a bit more research into the challenges we all face today before accusing the president of such high crimes and misdemeanors.
DAVID GOODE
Bedford
Stay positive
On Nov. 16, one of the letters to the editor was a negative anti-American rant about problems our country faces. Our great nation was built on positivity, not negativity. We need to build up our country, not tear it down.
True, we do have problems we need to deal with, but we live in the greatest nation on earth. Our economy is booming, unemployment is below 5% and financial markets are at an all time high. Americans are the most generous people on earth. We all believe in giving our fellow citizens a hand up (not a hand out).
In Virginia, we have just elected a new governor that is going to make improving our education system his top priority. In Lynchburg, we have a new excellent city manager and over 150 fellows are growing mustaches to help Lynchburg’s children. We are all very fortunate to live here.
Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday. Let’s all be positive and be thankful for our lives.
KENT VAN ALLEN
Lynchburg