Letters to the editor for Nov. 20, 2020

We need to make sure certain things are agreed to before that happens. First, the agreement has to be clear discipline should be handled within the school system, not by police. Students must not be sent to juvenile court. When a student makes a mistake, school officials need to deal with it, not use it as an excuse to continue the “school-to-prison pipeline.” Second, the agreement has to include ways to collect clear information so everyone can know when the system is effective and where changes need to be made. Are students of color and special education students being disproportionately suspended as they have in the past?