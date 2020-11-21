Letters to the editor for Nov. 21, 2020

What election is all about

I am 200% supportive of efforts to ensure this election has the utmost integrity. There is no path to bringing our nation together that passes through a questionable election. This election made clear a far-left ideology now controls the Democratic Party and most of the press and big tech. They effectively steered this election away from accomplishments and agenda considerations and toward solely a vote on President Trump’s personality — a personality narrative greatly skewed by the same far-left players bent on removing Trump. Indeed, they have turned what would have been a sure Trump victory into a very tight race.

While I did not vote for Trump in 2016, I am convinced if we want viable options in future elections we better come to terms with how much that rests on Trump winning a second term, if only for election reforms. If the far-left that controls the Democratic Party implements a fraction of their said goals, America will surely be reduced to one-party rule of our government.