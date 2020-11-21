Letters to the editor for Nov. 21, 2020

What election is all about
I am 200% supportive of efforts to ensure this election has the utmost integrity. There is no path to bringing our nation together that passes through a questionable election. This election made clear a far-left ideology now controls the Democratic Party and most of the press and big tech. They effectively steered this election away from accomplishments and agenda considerations and toward solely a vote on President Trump’s personality — a personality narrative greatly skewed by the same far-left players bent on removing Trump. Indeed, they have turned what would have been a sure Trump victory into a very tight race.
While I did not vote for Trump in 2016, I am convinced if we want viable options in future elections we better come to terms with how much that rests on Trump winning a second term, if only for election reforms. If the far-left that controls the Democratic Party implements a fraction of their said goals, America will surely be reduced to one-party rule of our government.
I hope and pray we can get this election to where Americans are confident in the results and those results show enough Americans understood what this election was most about: rule by a singular ideology like China, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, etc. or as President Lincoln said at Gettysburg, “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
MARK SHEPARD
Rustburg
Pass the motorsports act
I respectfully request Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act, H.R. 5434/S. 2602, in 2020. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a racecar used exclusively at the track.
Modifying a vehicle into a racecar is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing were founded on the premise that street vehicles can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants ranging from professionals to novices using converted vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. The EPA maintains CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.
The RPM Act clarifies transforming motor vehicles into racecars used exclusively for competition does not violate the CAA. It is imperative Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses.
DARRELL BUSH
Moneta
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!