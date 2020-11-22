Letters to the editor for Nov. 22, 2020

Proud to serve my country

In reply to Vietnam veterans Edward Palm and John Ketwig’s letters to the editor on Veterans Day (Nov. 12), I have a very simple answer to both of you if you don’t want anyone saying, “Thank you for your service!” Just don’t wear any military pins, hats or stickers on your vehicle that indicate you are a veteran and no one will make that comment to you.

I, on the other hand, proudly wear my Purple Heart, Marine and Vietnam veteran covers as I’m honored to have served my country when she called. I wear my military covers and apparel to connect with other veterans from WWII to present Iraq and Afghanistan vets to share the “Brotherhood and Camaraderie” as veterans through all eras. I gladly accept anyone saying to me “thank you for your service” and I truly appreciate it.

Like both of you, I served in Vietnam and volunteered for both of my 13-month tours. I felt it was my duty as an American and Marine. I thank you both for raising your right hand and swearing an oath to defend the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I have a bumper sticker on my truck that states; “For those who fought for it, freedom has a flavor the protected will never know.” Semper Fidelis.

STEVE BOZEMAN

Lynchburg