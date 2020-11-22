Letters to the editor for Nov. 22, 2020

Proud to serve my country
In reply to Vietnam veterans Edward Palm and John Ketwig’s letters to the editor on Veterans Day (Nov. 12), I have a very simple answer to both of you if you don’t want anyone saying, “Thank you for your service!” Just don’t wear any military pins, hats or stickers on your vehicle that indicate you are a veteran and no one will make that comment to you.
I, on the other hand, proudly wear my Purple Heart, Marine and Vietnam veteran covers as I’m honored to have served my country when she called. I wear my military covers and apparel to connect with other veterans from WWII to present Iraq and Afghanistan vets to share the “Brotherhood and Camaraderie” as veterans through all eras. I gladly accept anyone saying to me “thank you for your service” and I truly appreciate it.
Like both of you, I served in Vietnam and volunteered for both of my 13-month tours. I felt it was my duty as an American and Marine. I thank you both for raising your right hand and swearing an oath to defend the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I have a bumper sticker on my truck that states; “For those who fought for it, freedom has a flavor the protected will never know.” Semper Fidelis.
STEVE BOZEMAN
Lynchburg
Citizens make democracy work
Election 2020: In Lynchburg as across the nation, thousands of citizens exercised their right to vote and made their voices heard and counted.
The League of Women Voters of Lynchburg commends Lynchburg General Registrar Christine Gibbons, Deputy Registrar Kim Conner, their staff, the electoral board, and teams of election officials, volunteers, and election observers for taking extraordinary measures to be sure voting by mail and in person was safe and efficient and every ballot accurately processed and counted.
An unprecedented number of absentee ballots and citizens waiting to vote early in-person meant many long days for these dedicated civil servants and civic minded citizens. We all owe them a vote of thanks.
Thanks must also go to the organizers of get-out-the-vote campaigns and the legislators who passed laws that expanded voting rights as well as emergency COVID-19 precaution measures. When citizens act, democracy works.
CARLA HEATH
President, League of Women Voters of Lynchburg
