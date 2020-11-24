Letters to the editor for Nov. 24, 2020

Change for Change update

Peggy Nolley and I launched our Change for Change Caring Meters in early September because we love the idea of giving people of any and all financial means the opportunity to help those in need in our community. And especially that little children could be a part of the effort by depositing their saved coins in the meters as well! Our hope is we can make a significant impact at the end of every quarter for some nonprofit agency in town that is serving the food, shelter or emotional needs of those stressed by the current medical and economic crisis.

But we’re realizing not only is there an apparent shortage of change these days but many folks, especially young people, don’t keep change. If they do, they don’t carry it with them. So we’ve decided we would add a QR code to the meters, enabling the use of your phone camera to contribute. You point it at the little square code on the front of the meter, which brings up a notification banner at the top of your phone telling you that you are connecting to Change for Change. You tap on that and follow instructions as to where you want the money to come from.