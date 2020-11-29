Letters to the editor for Nov. 29, 2020

Traffic worries

Traffic Safety is a concern with the proposed Blackwater Run development. The 87 acres at 600 Elmwood Avenue, which recently was purchased by Elmwood Holdings for the development of 162 single family homes, presents a huge challenge for the existing neighborhood. While many neighbors are not opposed to the development, most are very concerned about the traffic safety impact presented by this large number of houses.

When completed, an estimated 1,800 additional vehicle trips will occur along Elmwood and Boston Avenues. The existing intersections of Woodland and Elmwood, and Boston and Elmwood (“the triangle”) already have been deemed dangerous by the city in past traffic studies. However, the traffic study done for Blackwater Run indicated that there would be no additional safety concerns.

The intersection of Woodland and Elmwood occurs on a blind hill — you cannot see opposing traffic — yet this intersection was not even considered in the traffic study for the proposed development. The triangle intersection at Boston and Elmwood has a crosswalk, but it often confuses drivers to which street has to stop.