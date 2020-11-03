Letters to the editor for Nov. 3, 2020

Civics is a school lesson
I read with interest John Ketwig’s history lesson, “A troubling history,” in the Oct. 28 letters to the editor.
His uninformed assessment of public education takes the customary negative rant against this backbone institution of our country we so often read on these pages.
Ketwig’s statement, “And, sadly, ‘civics’ is no longer taught in schools” is false. A very easy search of the Virginia Department of Education website for the Standards of Learning for History and Social Science would have informed him of the following: Civics education is infused throughout the K-3 standards; Civics and Economics is a yearlong course typically taught in 7th grade; and Virginia and U.S. Government is a required course for all high school seniors for graduation. According to the website, “Civics and civic education are at the core of Virginia’s public school mission.”
It troubles me how often our underfunded, unrespected public education system gets slighted by community members without honest investigation and forethought.
Mr. Ketwig, before writing baseless, derogatory remarks about your public schools, do your homework. It is your civic duty.
MICHAEL KELLY
Lynchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!