Letters to the editor for Nov. 3, 2020

Ketwig’s statement, “And, sadly, ‘civics’ is no longer taught in schools” is false. A very easy search of the Virginia Department of Education website for the Standards of Learning for History and Social Science would have informed him of the following: Civics education is infused throughout the K-3 standards; Civics and Economics is a yearlong course typically taught in 7th grade; and Virginia and U.S. Government is a required course for all high school seniors for graduation. According to the website, “Civics and civic education are at the core of Virginia’s public school mission.”