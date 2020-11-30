Letters to the editor for Nov. 30, 2020

About “The Moral Choice”

In her Oct. 20 Letter to the Editor, Wendy Brubaker makes several statements not based on facts. On the subject of abortion, she states the Bible and Jesus are silent. I urge her to make a closer reading of the Bible.

Exodus 21:22-23 says, “If men fight, and hurt a woman with child, so that she gives birth prematurely, yet no harm follows, he shall surely be punished accordingly as the woman’s husband imposes on him; and he shall pay as the judges determine. But if any harm follows, then you shall give life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, stripe for stripe.”

Psalms 127:3 says, ”Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, The fruit of the womb is a reward. Jeremiah 1: 5 says “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; Before you were born I sanctified you; I ordained you a prophet to the nations.”

Proverbs 6:6-11 says, “These six things doth the Lord hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him: A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren.”