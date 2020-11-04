Letters to the editor for Nov. 4, 2020

The relationships between man and animal
Netflix’s explosive new documentary, “My Octopus Teacher,” chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal — an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Most of us treasure our “pets” — dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for scarce funds for life-saving surgery, we know who would live.
Yet, we torment, kill and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence, and ability to suffer. Then, we bristle at East Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.
We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes and found cures for deadly diseases. Yet, we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Veganism requires no special courses or certifications. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.
LANCE NETTLEMEYER
Lynchburg
Mandate mask use and social distancing
“If you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat.”
This quote, attributed to President Ronald Reagan, is apropos for our current COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in cases of COVID-19 has occurred in spite of attempts to educate (enlighten) the public to use masks and practice social distancing.
Sources of “light” such as the Centers for Disease Control, National Institutes of Health (National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’s Anthony Fauci), and the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health have failed to educate the populace adequately. This is related in large part to Trump’s leadership which has projected an attitude of science denial and disregard for using masks or discouraging crowding at political rallies.
A significant number of our population remains uneducable. The public health risk of this group will require “heat” in the form of government mandate for masks and social distancing to control the surging pandemic.
JEFFREY W. WILSON, M.D.
Lynchburg
