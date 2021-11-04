Letters to the editor for Nov. 4, 2021

Public education is a crucial defense
In a recent letter to the editor [“Education vs. indoctrination”, Oct. 28], Stephen Christopher Kelly combines misunderstanding and misinformation in an attack on the current state of public education, which he baselessly calls an “exercise in brainwashing.” Our schools have always worked to produce citizens who would embody social standards and norms. This process is essentially conservative, aiming at perpetuating widely (but not universally) shared values. But education, of course, also changes with the times, to reflect new knowledge, understandings, and judgments.
To argue, as right-wing extremists are doing with considerable vehemence, for ignoring historical truth, avoiding “uncomfortable” books, and denying the discoveries of science, is to argue for ignorance.
The good education that most teachers strive to provide includes the development of a student’s critical thinking skills. This is antithetical to indoctrination. Along with knowledge, values, and a sense of social responsibility, critical thinking skills are needed to protect our country from the genuine threat posed by efforts at indoctrination coming from right-wing media, zealots, and politicians. A failed president continually repeats an outrageous lie in order to overturn the will of the electorate and thus undermine our democracy. Other politicians misrepresent words, ideas, and actions in order to whip their followers into a frenzy of fear and anger. Pundits foment strong emotional reactions that overpower reason and reality, furthering the appeal of error and ignorance.
A local school board member falsely asserts that our children are “being taught in our schools that everything they have known is wrong...” Far too many citizens will believe these words and respond with outraged horror. They won’t bother or be able to recognize that the statement is completely untrue, that it’s a demand for schools to embrace ignorance. Therein lies the real danger to our children and our society. Good, professional, inspired, and committed public education is a crucial defense against such insidious attacks.
RICHARD C. BURKE
Lynchburg