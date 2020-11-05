Letters to the editor for Nov. 5, 2020

» Four-year full college scholarships at $126.3 billion for 631,335 students at $200,000 apiece.

Total: $1 trillion.

GEORGE LUEDKE

Lynchburg

Remembering the sacrifice of veterans

Bells were ringing worldwide! “The war to end all wars,” or World War I, had ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Through the Congressional Act of 1938, this day in history became known as Armistice Day.

In 1954, the 83rd Congress, at the urging of veterans service organizations, amended the Act of 1938, striking out the word “Armistice” and replacing it with the word “Veterans.” It became a federal holiday in the United States and was expanded to celebrate all veterans, not just those who fought in World War I.

This Nov. 11 will mark the 102nd Veterans Day. Let us fulfill the solemn pledge made by those who came before us to honor peacefully the courageous men and women who have fought to keep our nation free. They answered the call and served our country well.