Letters to the editor for Nov. 5, 2020

Imaginary shopping trip
The cost of a proposed stimulus bill under consideration by Congress appears likely to be between $1 trillion and $4 trillion, all to be borrowed.
For most of us Americans who are not accountants, it is nearly impossible for us to conceive of how vast this amount really is. It helps me to go on an imaginary shopping trip to see what could be bought with $1 trillion. That amount could theoretically pay for all of the following:
» Entire annual Pentagon budgets $800 billion — Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard;
» Four modern aircraft carriers: $52 billion at $13 billion per carrier;
» 20 new M1A1 tanks: $80 million at $4 million per tank;
» Air Force One, new $4 billion aircraft;
» Two modern battleships at $10 billion at $5 billion per ship;
» 200 new ambulances: $60 million at $300,000 per ambulance;
» 50 new 400-bed hospitals: $7.5 billion at $150 million per hospital;
» 2021 cost of Congressional salaries at $93 million, $174,000 for each Congress person; and
» Four-year full college scholarships at $126.3 billion for 631,335 students at $200,000 apiece.
Total: $1 trillion.
GEORGE LUEDKE
Lynchburg
Remembering the sacrifice of veterans
Bells were ringing worldwide! “The war to end all wars,” or World War I, had ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Through the Congressional Act of 1938, this day in history became known as Armistice Day.
In 1954, the 83rd Congress, at the urging of veterans service organizations, amended the Act of 1938, striking out the word “Armistice” and replacing it with the word “Veterans.” It became a federal holiday in the United States and was expanded to celebrate all veterans, not just those who fought in World War I.
This Nov. 11 will mark the 102nd Veterans Day. Let us fulfill the solemn pledge made by those who came before us to honor peacefully the courageous men and women who have fought to keep our nation free. They answered the call and served our country well.
Please do not forget to thank our active duty members of the military who are fighting today for their sacrifice as they will become the veterans of tomorrow.
God Bless them and God Bless America!
JEANIE A. ATTENHOFER
Historian, James River Chapter, NSDAR
Lynchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!