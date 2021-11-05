Letters to the editor for Nov. 5, 2021

Fall colors in the Hill City
We are so lucky in Lynchburg at this time of year. The mountains are amazing. But just as you drive around Lynchburg city, our streets are lined with magnificent trees and colors. We all should notice, appreciate and be thankful. Particularly Fort Avenue, Rivermont Avenue, etc.
Special thanks to our city arborists and planners over the last 20 to 50 years. A lot of time, effort and thought went into the planting. So many can enjoy the fall spectacle!
KEITH H. AUSTIN
Lynchburg
Fly a different flag
BWXT management: If you intend to use the thin fabric of the presidential mandate as the reason for your recent decision [to require U.S. employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine] — send a couple security guards out to the flag poles and run up copies of the mandate. Take down the symbols of freedom. You have not lost the right to display them, just the integrity and strength of character to do so.
THOMAS LAWTON
Goode
Why not sync elections?
I can’t help but wonder why, the truth be told, the five liberals on Lynchburg City Council don’t want to sync up the Lynchburg City Council elections with the federal elections.
Just a thought, but could it really be they don’t want the Republican-leaning Liberty University students, that have higher turnouts on those same federal election days, to have a say in Lynchburg politics? I’ll bet if they could, they would try to stifle their votes altogether.
I’m thankful I have the mental capacity to study all the candidates regardless of which office they seek.
JIM WEIGAND
Lynchburg