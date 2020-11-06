Letters to the editor for Nov. 6, 2020

Value of Democratic values

Earlier this week, the V Dem institute in Sweden released a study on the most democratic political parties in the world, as well as the least democratic.

What is most alarming about their findings was the USA’s own Republican Party counted as one of the most anti-democratic parties in the world. The study found their consistent demonizing of their political opponents, embracing of violence by far-right militant groups, and willingness to shut people out of the democratic process makes them most similar with authoritarian political parties, such as those found in Poland, Turkey and Hungary.

It is certainly tempting to look at this and blame the president. He certainly has several classical autocratic tendencies. However, doing so ignores a decades-long history of Republican leaders who have used such tactics to govern. Mitch McConnell himself decided in the wake of President Obama’s 2008 victory they would oppose any and all attempts at bipartisanship with the new president. Newt Gingerich, John Boehner and Paul Ryan were hardly better examples in this regard.

However, I do not write this merely to criticize the GOP. I write this to say it is time to fundamentally reevaluate what place a party with such a clear authoritarian bent has in our democracy.