Letters to the editor for Nov. 6, 2020

Value of Democratic values
Earlier this week, the V Dem institute in Sweden released a study on the most democratic political parties in the world, as well as the least democratic.
What is most alarming about their findings was the USA’s own Republican Party counted as one of the most anti-democratic parties in the world. The study found their consistent demonizing of their political opponents, embracing of violence by far-right militant groups, and willingness to shut people out of the democratic process makes them most similar with authoritarian political parties, such as those found in Poland, Turkey and Hungary.
It is certainly tempting to look at this and blame the president. He certainly has several classical autocratic tendencies. However, doing so ignores a decades-long history of Republican leaders who have used such tactics to govern. Mitch McConnell himself decided in the wake of President Obama’s 2008 victory they would oppose any and all attempts at bipartisanship with the new president. Newt Gingerich, John Boehner and Paul Ryan were hardly better examples in this regard.
However, I do not write this merely to criticize the GOP. I write this to say it is time to fundamentally reevaluate what place a party with such a clear authoritarian bent has in our democracy.
If we truly value the democratic values our country was founded on, we must conclude that the GOP as it is now has no place in our system of government. They are as great a threat to our society as a foreign power meddling in our elections.
MATTHEW NAUGLE
Forest
Time to come together
This letter to the editor likely will be published after the election and therefore is a time for our county citizens to come together and honor what we have in common and not focus on what tears us apart.
I believe: 1. We all share a love for our country. 2. We cherish our children and want them to have a good education. 3. We want our citizens to enjoy good health, lead productive lives and feel safe in our community. 4. We all love living here surrounded by this incredible natural beauty. I’m sure you can come up with many more points of commonality.
I wish to emphasize in this letter we’ve got to treat each other with RESPECT regardless of who one votes for. We are all God’s children and in this world together. We have our differences and disagreements, but lets try to be open-minded, listen to each other and allow for compromise and the upholding of common values.
Some of us might choose to stay on the extreme edge of arguments, but if a majority say enough is enough and unite for the sake of our community we can accomplish a great deal. At least I’m willing to try, how about you?
CHARLES HICKOX
Afton
