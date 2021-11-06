Letters to the editor for Nov. 6, 2021

Home care investment needed

I moved from Ohio to Virginia to care for my 99-year-old mother who suffers from dementia. That was three years ago, and I haven’t had a day off since.

I’m completely burnt out. Each month is a new struggle as my mom’s health deteriorates.

As her primary caregiver, I’ve lost a bit of myself and my health. I’m dealing with so much and have no help.

My only respite is a state-provided in-home caregiver that comes for 20 hours a week. Most importantly, the caregiver bathes my mom, something I couldn’t do alone. But these caregivers are horribly underpaid for the work they are hired to do.

As a result, there’s a caregiver shortage and families like mine can’t find qualified and reliable in-home care for their loved ones.

Without decent pay or benefits, caregivers are fleeing the profession. Agencies don’t have enough staff to meet the needs of our local community so there are long waitlists to get care.

Even when your loved one is receiving care, it’s extremely difficult to find reliable care. If caregivers call out sick, there is no one to fill their shift and my mother’s care falls solely onto my shoulders without a moment’s notice.