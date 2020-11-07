Letters to the editor for Nov. 7, 2020

VMI has been there for country
In response to the editorial posted Oct. 29, “What if Virginia really decided to shut down VMI?” This is just one more way to dismantle the United States of America. This is exactly what the left wants to do.
If they have a public state-supported institution that does not regurgitate their left-wing ideas and views, they will not give them their state-supported funding or shut them down.
For 181 years, VMI always has been there for this country and the left liberals, during the past 30 years, have tried to dismantle it. Women were admitted because VMI is supported by state tax dollars that both male and female pay and there could not be separate and equal options.
I would like to remind the left liberals that everyone pays some sort of taxes both liberals and conservatives. Why must you continue to try and silence conservatives? Now by using the threat of holding Virginia state tax money from VMI or shutting them down because they don’t share your political views and they continue to educate like-minded conservative patriots who would pay the ultimate price for the U.S.A.
CHARLIE SCHINDLER JR.
Lynchburg
Looking forward to 2021
Election Day 2020 is over! While we once again failed to flip the Senate seat red and anxiously await the results of the presidency I can say we the people of the 5th District came out victorious as Bob Good, a great defender of our conservative and Judeo-Christian values will become our next Congressman and for that, to God be the glory!
While not having all the results we wanted to see across the commonwealth, this battle is not over for it is just the beginning! Election Day 2021 will give us a choice of who the next governor of Virginia will be and we as Christians and conservatives need to remain in the fight and work hard to assure this state elects a leader who will defend our constitution and the word of God! This is not the time to give up but the time to defend our freedoms and to show that in God we still trust!
BRADLEY DRISKILL
Spout Spring
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!