Letters to the editor for Nov. 7, 2020

VMI has been there for country

In response to the editorial posted Oct. 29, “What if Virginia really decided to shut down VMI?” This is just one more way to dismantle the United States of America. This is exactly what the left wants to do.

If they have a public state-supported institution that does not regurgitate their left-wing ideas and views, they will not give them their state-supported funding or shut them down.

For 181 years, VMI always has been there for this country and the left liberals, during the past 30 years, have tried to dismantle it. Women were admitted because VMI is supported by state tax dollars that both male and female pay and there could not be separate and equal options.

I would like to remind the left liberals that everyone pays some sort of taxes both liberals and conservatives. Why must you continue to try and silence conservatives? Now by using the threat of holding Virginia state tax money from VMI or shutting them down because they don’t share your political views and they continue to educate like-minded conservative patriots who would pay the ultimate price for the U.S.A.

CHARLIE SCHINDLER JR.

Lynchburg

