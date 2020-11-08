Letters to the editor for Nov. 8, 2020

Finally 4. Vote for people who support improved education, sex education, health care, living minimum wage, counseling services, access to prevention contraceptives, better drug prevention and programs to reduce poverty.

The Republican Party has shown no desire to help the poor and blocks the above programs that have been shown to stop abortions. They have children in cages and ripped from parents at oue border. A party which does not help the living children is only using this issue to manipulate people. Remember they had president, both House and Senate and Supreme Court for two years and did little — they need this issue to continue to control a block of voters who otherwise would never support them.

Abortion is not favored by anybody. Not by women who have them or doctors who perform them. Nobody wants to “kill babies” and people who think so should just use their brains and ignore the conspiracy theories.