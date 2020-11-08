Letters to the editor for Nov. 8, 2020

Before 1973, abortions were not legal and many women died due to self-attempted or back alley non-professional abortions. Data is difficult to find but it is clear most of the women who died were poor. Wealthy people could access safe abortions here and abroad, as they can today and would in the future.
Making abortions illegal will not stop abortions now any more than it did prior to 1973. It will simply again punish the poor who usually are in desperation and see themselves as having no choice.
Stopping abortions requires the following:
1. Improve the lives of the poor by better education, a living minimum wage, and better health care, access to counseling and contraceptives.
2. Research funding to create better options for pregnancy prevention. There already are many preventatives that could easily lower abortion rates if made available to all. Even the “morning after pills” would not be necessary if the unwanted pregnancy never happened. One medication appears to require a separate pill in order to have a pregnancy.
3. Stop shaming people who have unplanned pregnancies or who have sex while not married — many of the righteous people who condemn them have been unfaithful to spouses or engaged in unmarried sex themselves.
Finally 4. Vote for people who support improved education, sex education, health care, living minimum wage, counseling services, access to prevention contraceptives, better drug prevention and programs to reduce poverty.
The Republican Party has shown no desire to help the poor and blocks the above programs that have been shown to stop abortions. They have children in cages and ripped from parents at oue border. A party which does not help the living children is only using this issue to manipulate people. Remember they had president, both House and Senate and Supreme Court for two years and did little — they need this issue to continue to control a block of voters who otherwise would never support them.
Abortion is not favored by anybody. Not by women who have them or doctors who perform them. Nobody wants to “kill babies” and people who think so should just use their brains and ignore the conspiracy theories.
One reason for abortions is some people, mostly wealthier people, find pregnancy inconvenient. The numbers of abortions for this group are lower due to good education, health care, insurance, expensive contraceptives and prevention medications. The wealthy always have access to abortions. A second lower incidence reason is the result of rape or incest and most people seem to accept these even though the embryo is no different. An even smaller third reason is due to medical complications threatening lives of the mother and child or when it is determined a child has a condition that will lead to death prior to birth.
But, the majority of abortions are due to desperation. Each year, more than 3 million children around the world die of malnutrition and many more live in a state of constant hunger — 151 million children are stunted each year. In the U.S., one in seven children live without adequate food, and those who die of hunger here die as the result of parental drug abuse induced neglect and ignorance of resources that can be accessed. What mother wants to bring a child into desperation — especially if you have seen children die as you watch helplessly?
Making abortion illegal will not stop them from happening. But we can make much more of a reduction by lowering the incidence of unwanted pregnancies.
MARK RUSSELL
Lynchburg
