Letters to the editor for Oct 1, 2020

Do you care as a Bedford County citizen/USA country citizen what you would have if Harris/Biden were to win over President Donald J. Trump this Nov. 3, 2020?
President Trump is the smartest president ever in the history of our country. He is not a whacky politician but a businessman, as most of you know by now. Therefore, he has made so many outstanding policies to help save America from foreign countries who continually take advantage of us.
Joe Biden cannot get a full sentence out of his mouth due to his mental thought processing data base, equal-brain issues. In October, he will be 78 years old and it seems to me he is not a young 78-year-old.
I have memory issues too, but I am not trying to become the president of the United States of America.
Biden will have to take away the “Pledge of Allegiance” because he cannot remember the words. How can he repeat his “Oath In Office” if he won? Democrats need to wake up and smell the “senility” before they vote.
My dad was a Republican and owned a small business hauling stone and/or asphalt from Blue Ridge, Virginia businesses.
He was in his dump truck by 4 a.m., first in line because the Adams Asphalt plant didn’t open until 6 a.m. Then he left his truck, walked a mile home to get a second truck and driver, and go back to start his long day. Being first in line gave him time to haul extra loads each day. He built his garage where he did all the maintenance on his dump trucks as Joe Biden would say, “Whatever, you know what I mean.”
Russell Humphreys ended up with nine dump trucks and thereby creating jobs for many minorities. Ten years after his stay-at-home wife of 60 years passed away, he died at age 97 with his home paid for and three of his four children college educated. Dad retired at age 75 and continued to enjoy working in his garage and gardening.
This was not socialism, but capitalism and it worked! I am proud to be in a country where capitalism still works — if you work!
BOB HUMPHREYS
Bedford
