Letters to the editor for Oct 1, 2020

Capitalism works

Do you care as a Bedford County citizen/USA country citizen what you would have if Harris/Biden were to win over President Donald J. Trump this Nov. 3, 2020?

President Trump is the smartest president ever in the history of our country. He is not a whacky politician but a businessman, as most of you know by now. Therefore, he has made so many outstanding policies to help save America from foreign countries who continually take advantage of us.

Joe Biden cannot get a full sentence out of his mouth due to his mental thought processing data base, equal-brain issues. In October, he will be 78 years old and it seems to me he is not a young 78-year-old.

I have memory issues too, but I am not trying to become the president of the United States of America.

Biden will have to take away the “Pledge of Allegiance” because he cannot remember the words. How can he repeat his “Oath In Office” if he won? Democrats need to wake up and smell the “senility” before they vote.

My dad was a Republican and owned a small business hauling stone and/or asphalt from Blue Ridge, Virginia businesses.