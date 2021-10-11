 Skip to main content
Letters to the editor for Oct. 11, 2021
Letters to the editor for Oct. 11, 2021

A reader's rebuttal

Loved the cartoon in the The News & Advance Saturday about the plight of the monarch butterfly. Then, in the column under that, I read the joke of the day: "Republicans reflect better values."

Now, let me see, "Democrats promote abortion" — not the freedom to consult with and follow a physician's advice or the freedom to make choices regarding one's health, body, and/or welfare.

And then we move on to "open borders," which is not now, nor ever has been, the stance of the U.S. Government.

"Republicans want law and order" — Well, [former President] Donald Trump certainly didn't get the message, nor did it mean that much to Republicans when they elected him.

And then, of course, Republicans want "a safe community" while school children are being maimed and killed every day in our schools and on our streets — the same schools that parents can, and do run for and are elected to their local school boards.

"Democrats' government handouts are allowing themselves to be controlled by the government" — just to clarify this — white-collar crime and welfare, large corporate handouts, farm subsidies, current tax incentives to the 1-percenters who control the wealth in this country — does anyone really think they are Democratic programs? That's the biggest joke of all!

One last thought, "lazy is killing America" is the most uninformed, simplistic statement I've ever read regarding a country whose populace is as diverse as the United States.

CAROLYN BOSIGER

Lynchburg

Sign issue not just with GOP

I read with interest Mr. [Gilliam] Cobbs' observations that no party affiliation appears on Mr. [Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn] Youngkin's signs for governor ["Something missing from signs," Oct. 9].

Perhaps if Mr. Cobbs could find a Democrat sign around Lynchburg, he would discover that [Democratic gubernatorial candidate] Terry McAuliffe's signs also omit party affiliation.

Also, rest assured that I will be very careful who I vote for on Nov. 2.

JIM LEWIS

Lynchburg

