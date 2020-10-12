Letters to the editor for Oct 12, 2020

Trump is the Godly choice

Moses killed an Egyptian and spent 40 years in the desert for it. Then, God impressed upon him to go to that den of iniquity called Egypt so he could lead God’s people out of bondage. Then, Donald Trump did and said some stupid stuff, and God called upon him to go to Washington, D.C. to confront the wickedness there, “the swamp.” Trump has spent four years (it must seem like 40 to him and his family) being lied about, spit at, cursed and called all sorts of evil things by America haters, killers of unborn babies, plus the anti-Constitution politicians and their partners in “deceitful” media.

God called Trump to the nearly impossible job (no one else could stand up under) of Making America Great Again by returning our Merry Christmas greetings again, honoring our flag, allowing religion back into politics and remembering God is our answer, not a curse.