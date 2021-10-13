Letters to the editor for Oct. 13, 2021

Our community must rally together to support the LPD and higher pay for these officers. We may not be able to gain new officers overnight, but we can at least work to keep certified officers at the LPD and not lose them to other agencies with more flexibility. The safety and security of our community requires an honest and serious look at what police officers in our community should be making for their hard work. Let’s work together to address this issue while we still have dedicated officers employed to protect our community. Please reach out to your council members and push for their support on this important issue.