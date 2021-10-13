Letters to the editor for Oct. 13, 2021

Endorsement of Ashwell
I am supporting Robert Ashwell as a write-in candidate for District 3 Bedford County School Board Member.
Both my wife, Lawanda, and I have had the pleasure of working with Robert at Liberty High School and Staunton River High School. Robert has over 40 years of experiences as a teacher, principal and division coordinator. One of the things we have always admired about Robert is his passion and dedication to the community and student success. We strongly believe that Robert Ashwell will work diligently for all students.
Robert is community minded and as a lifelong resident of Bedford County, he understands and recognizes the concerns of both parents, teachers, and community members. Robert will work hard to provide equity at all schools and provide competitive salaries for all employees.
For these reasons, I ask that you write in Robert Ashwell for District 3 School Board.
GARY LOWRY
Bedford
LPD need supportThe Lynchburg Police Department released a statement Monday in regards to their staffing challenges. These challenges are not unique to the LPD, but are now common to our region, our commonwealth, and our country. However, our community must understand that our local sheriff’s departments and regional police departments are actively recruiting certified officers away from the LPD. Let me restate that again. Local sheriff’s departments and regional police departments are actively recruiting certified officers away from the LPD.
Our community must rally together to support the LPD and higher pay for these officers. We may not be able to gain new officers overnight, but we can at least work to keep certified officers at the LPD and not lose them to other agencies with more flexibility. The safety and security of our community requires an honest and serious look at what police officers in our community should be making for their hard work. Let’s work together to address this issue while we still have dedicated officers employed to protect our community. Please reach out to your council members and push for their support on this important issue.
RYAN BALL
Forest