Letters to the editor for Oct 14, 2020

The importance of local businesses
Recently, there was a blurb regarding the Village Courts Shopping Center on Boonsboro Road and the owners’ plan to demolish the two-story building in the left section in order to add 42 parking spaces for Kroger shoppers. I find the stated reason for the displacement of about seven local businesses extremely hard to believe. I frequent that Kroger and at no time — including before predicted snowfall — has the parking lot been completely full.
I do believe, however, the rumor the actual intent of wrecking the neighboring businesses is to expand the Kroger to a “Super Kroger” and add a Kroger Fuel Center, neither of which we need. Don’t get me wrong — I love using my Kroger fuel points to save money on gas, but I am also willing to drive to existing fuel centers that are built in commercial areas, not neighborhoods. Boonsboro Road is a two-lane road in a neighborhood, and we do not need a fuel center built next door to two existing gas stations, especially at the expense of local businesses.
During this pandemic, we have learned the importance of local businesses. Even if there is no plan to build a Kroger Fuel Center, we need the local businesses in the shopping center more than we need more parking spaces. I hope the city takes into consideration that no one in the area wants more parking spaces — we want our local businesses.
LAURA CRADDOCK
Lynchburg
Be sure to vote
For the past few months, my wife, Nancy, and I have been having arguments, or perhaps I should say discussions, about how to vote in the coming November election for president.
We both stayed up until 12 o’clock watching what was billed as a debate. Even after watching this spectacle we could not come to a mutual agreement as to how to vote.
Regardless, I took her absentee ballot and mine down to the registrar’s office on Kemper Street and put them in the ballot box. At odds with each other, she voted for Joe Biden for president and I voted against Donald J. Trump for president.
Whichever of us you agree with, or disagree with, be sure to vote as one of us did. Do it now and urge all your relatives, friends and neighbors to vote too. Vote early; it is easy and there is little or no waiting.
BEV JORDAN
Lynchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!