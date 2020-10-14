Letters to the editor for Oct 14, 2020

The importance of local businesses

Recently, there was a blurb regarding the Village Courts Shopping Center on Boonsboro Road and the owners’ plan to demolish the two-story building in the left section in order to add 42 parking spaces for Kroger shoppers. I find the stated reason for the displacement of about seven local businesses extremely hard to believe. I frequent that Kroger and at no time — including before predicted snowfall — has the parking lot been completely full.

I do believe, however, the rumor the actual intent of wrecking the neighboring businesses is to expand the Kroger to a “Super Kroger” and add a Kroger Fuel Center, neither of which we need. Don’t get me wrong — I love using my Kroger fuel points to save money on gas, but I am also willing to drive to existing fuel centers that are built in commercial areas, not neighborhoods. Boonsboro Road is a two-lane road in a neighborhood, and we do not need a fuel center built next door to two existing gas stations, especially at the expense of local businesses.