Letters to the editor for Oct 15, 2020

It’s a no brainer, reelect President Trump to keep America, American, not become a failing socialist country.

THOMAS NELSON JR.

Roseland

Our country needs prayer

I want to say I was appalled and disappointed that not one word was mentioned in the Sunday, Sept. 27 The News & Advance about the prayer march in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 26. There were 50,000-plus people of different races walking and praying together. It was an orderly, peaceful event. The media as a whole had very little to say about it.

Our country needs prayer now as much as any time in our history.

As the Bible says, “if my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land.”

Let us all pray for this beautiful, wonderful country.

PAT BLACKBURN

Lynchburg