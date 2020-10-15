Letters to the editor for Oct 15, 2020

Blinded by Trump hate
Liberals are just blinded by Trump hatred. President Trump’s supporters say, “He has accomplished what he promised.” Conservative news reporters ask citizens, “What has Biden accomplished in his nearly 36 years in the Senate and eight years as vice president under Obama?”
Answers are shallow, basically, nothing to hang a hat on, such as he’s a nice guy. Even President Obama persuaded him not to run in 2016, thinking Hillary Clinton was better. Biden blunders, plagiarizing in law school, tall tales such as calling himself a civil rights activist, and a history of truth bending, would challenge many to say, “Why did Democrats choose him?”
Ask Trump supporters what the president has accomplished, you get answers, too long to list here. The summer rebound after COVID-19 hit, the job market is growing better than expected, wages increased, the “CARES Act” provided cash payments to 80 million workers, the “PPP” (Paycheck Protection Program) provided 5 million loans saving 50 million jobs, “Operation Warp Speed” moving vaccine candidate trials, he used the “Defense Production Act” for ventilator contracts, Middle East peace initiatives and launched “Operation LeGend” sending federal officers to major U.S. cities resulting in needed arrests. Over the last several years resulted in the U.S. military rebuilding, tax cuts, regulation rollbacks, energy independence production, confirming federal judges, building the wall, greatly improving veteran care, health care reducing medicine cost, battling, fighting human trafficking and more.
It’s a no brainer, reelect President Trump to keep America, American, not become a failing socialist country.
THOMAS NELSON JR.
Roseland
Our country needs prayer
I want to say I was appalled and disappointed that not one word was mentioned in the Sunday, Sept. 27 The News & Advance about the prayer march in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 26. There were 50,000-plus people of different races walking and praying together. It was an orderly, peaceful event. The media as a whole had very little to say about it.
Our country needs prayer now as much as any time in our history.
As the Bible says, “if my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land.”
Let us all pray for this beautiful, wonderful country.
PAT BLACKBURN
Lynchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!