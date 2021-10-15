Letters to the editor for Oct. 15, 2021

CRT is indeed real

It is reported that Terry McAuliffe believes that critical race theory “doesn’t exist” and is a “dog-whistle” and a conspiracy theory. Pressed in a TV interview to offer a definition, he was unable, or refused, yet was adamant that it isn’t taught in Virginia schools.

The interviewer observed that if McAuliffe can’t define it, how can he know it isn’t taught?

I have on my desk a copy of “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction.” It is the third edition of the book, first published in 2001. This book, written by a couple of law professors, has existed for 20 years, yet Terry McAuliffe believes CRT “doesn’t exist.”

The authors tell us CRT is a “progressive legal movement that seeks to transform the relationship among race, racism, and power,” and that it is widely used in many fields, especially education.

CRT is certainly taught in many colleges. But the question for K-12 education is not whether is it “taught” at that level, but whether CRT fashions the content and methodology of the curriculum, instruction, and discipline of those schools.