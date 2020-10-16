Letters to the editor for Oct 16, 2020

Don’t let Trump destroy goodness, grace

I was brought up in a small rural Methodist church just outside of Lynchburg.

Mrs. Bryant, just an ordinary lady who lived in the neighborhood, oversaw the children’s activities there. My earliest memories are of Mrs. Bryant teaching us the little song: “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world. Red and yellow, black, and white, they are precious in his sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world.”

Contrast this Christian woman with Trump. He puts children in cages, denigrates people of color and poses arrogantly in front of a church with the Bible upside down, yet many so-called Christians support him. The fact is you cannot be a Christian if you support the Trump agenda. His agenda will send you straight to hell.

If you think you are voting for “life,” think about all the people who have died because of his lies about COVID-19. Think of the people whose medical care he works daily to destroy, especially those with pre-existing conditions, which probably includes you. Think of your brothers, sisters, fathers and sons who have died for our country and been called “losers” by Donald Trump.