Letters to the editor for Oct. 16, 2021

Tell commission: Don’t split Lynchburg
I am greatly disappointed the Virginia Redistricting Commission is proposing to split Ward II of the City of Lynchburg into two separate congressional House districts. The proposed congressional maps would split two precincts of Ward II (Jubilee 203 and Fairview 204) into the 5th Congressional District, while putting the other two precincts of Ward II (Clay Street and Floyd Street) as well as the rest of the city of Lynchburg in the 6th Congressional District.
Ward II is a majority-minority district with a predominantly African-American population. It was intentionally drawn as a majority-minority ward to be kept intact for city representation purposes. Cracking Ward II into two different congressional districts is blatant racial gerrymandering!
Throughout this redistricting process, numerous Lynchburg residents, including myself, have spoken at hearings and sent in written comments urging the commission to keep Lynchburg intact as the one community of interest that we are. Yet, these currently proposed congressional maps carve out parts of Ward II from the rest of Lynchburg and dilute the political clout of a racial minority group.
If Lynchburg is cracked into two congressional districts, it will also be more expensive for the City of Lynchburg to hold federal elections. The city would have to print two distinct ballots: one ballot to be used at Jubilee and Fairview precincts, the other ballot for the rest of Lynchburg. It will lead to voter confusion and further disengagement from the democratic process among these groups.
The currently proposed congressional maps for Lynchburg are reckless, impractical, foolish, and expensive. Email the commission today at varedist@dls.virginia.gov. Urge them to keep Lynchburg City intact as one community of interest in one congressional district.
NIRO RASANAYAGAM,
Lynchburg