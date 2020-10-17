Letters to the editor for Oct 17, 2020

Vote yes on Amendment 1
Like many of your readers, I have my own personal political biases, and at times I have been motivated to share them with others by writing letters to the editor. I certainly have much to say, but I believe it’s more important at this time to address something that is truly nonpartisan.
I am writing to urge people to vote “yes” in answer to Constitutional Amendment 1 when you vote in November.
As it is in Virginia, the party that wins the legislature during the same year the new census figures are released are the people who can redraw legislative districts, in a process called gerrymandering. It allows politicians to draw districts that will maximize chances of that party’s re-election in future elections and/or minimize chances of the opposing party. On paper, this goes along with the old “to the winners go the spoils” routine. On the other hand, this can be and has been abused, to the point where many state legislatures have significant majorities despite far fewer total votes than the other party. Some would call this voter suppression. I would call it the opposite of representative democracy.
The amendment changes the people in charge of drawing those districts by removing them from partisan majorities to a commission of people made up of representatives of both parties equally and an equal number of citizen members. If they cannot agree, the matter would go to the Virginia Supreme Court. Neither the legislature nor the governor would have input. This would create more fair district boundaries, rather than the insane puzzle pieces we now have.
Both parties have shown they care more about reelection of incumbents than being responsive to their citizens; that’s why these districts are the way they are. This has nothing to do with promoting one party or another or one ideology or another. It has to do with making sure that peoples’ votes and concerns are more fairly represented.
To find out more, please go to fairmapsva.org. Lots of people have worked many years to get this amendment on the ballot, encountering all sorts of politically-based obstacles along the way.
One final nonpartisan comment: I am stunned at the way some people view people who favor one party or another. I will say that when one makes blanket statements, one leaves a lot uncovered. Please stop looking for reasons to dislike each other; you may be surprised to find how much common ground you share.
NORMAN KAHN
Madison Heights
