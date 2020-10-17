Letters to the editor for Oct 17, 2020

Vote yes on Amendment 1

Like many of your readers, I have my own personal political biases, and at times I have been motivated to share them with others by writing letters to the editor. I certainly have much to say, but I believe it’s more important at this time to address something that is truly nonpartisan.

I am writing to urge people to vote “yes” in answer to Constitutional Amendment 1 when you vote in November.

As it is in Virginia, the party that wins the legislature during the same year the new census figures are released are the people who can redraw legislative districts, in a process called gerrymandering. It allows politicians to draw districts that will maximize chances of that party’s re-election in future elections and/or minimize chances of the opposing party. On paper, this goes along with the old “to the winners go the spoils” routine. On the other hand, this can be and has been abused, to the point where many state legislatures have significant majorities despite far fewer total votes than the other party. Some would call this voter suppression. I would call it the opposite of representative democracy.