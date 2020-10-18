Letters to the editor for Oct 18, 2020

By E.A. PAULL
The tired Republican drumbeat against the “radical left” detracts from their own reactionary drift to the right, now no longer the party of Eisenhower or even Reagan. Since the 1980s, demonizing of “enemies” and talk radio crazies pushing baseless conspiracy theories have now come home to roost. Fake social media “sources,” QAnon and others along with foreign players relentlessly destabilize this nation pedaling ridiculously toxic disinformation for their own agenda.
By the 1970s, it was politically safe for more than a few of the ultra conservative, unapologetic “Dixiecrats” to shift to the Republican Party, never changing their views. They and other right wing forces began to purge the ranks of anyone with mildly progressive notions and started down the road to undermining everything in their path including civility and common sense.
The party, now a hollow “Cult of Personality,” uses distractions to obscure their total lack of any substantive platform with specific plans for the long term future. Intolerance of any internal opposition right down to the state and local levels, the loyalists twist logic to justify whatever nonsense spewed out. Free speech for only one side. Hollow promises, stonewalling, mostly negative attacks and contradictory vague non-answers does not move us forward. Negative ads based on fear cover the fact that there are no concrete policies to invest in a better future with 21st century jobs. They do not address the serious and complicated issues facing us at home and abroad. This nation deserves much more than that.
“Radical” defunding of police? Since 9/11, tax money to “fight terrorism” has promoted a more military-style police training. A soldier has a much different mission, response and mindset than civilian police usually need and battlefield-like reactions suggest a potential standing army, not ever an American ideal. We expect a lot from police but the one-size-fits-all situations needs revision so they have the tools to do a better job.
You cannot reestablish a past time that no longer exists, if it ever did. Like it or not the world is global and interdependent so playing only in your own sandbox doesn’t work long term. Seeing only what you want to see and hearing only what you want to hear is not due diligence as a responsible, common sense citizen regardless of politics. Many do not vigorously vet their “news sources” leaving them open to get sucked in by whatever nonsense pops up. So, sadly you can fool some of the people all of the time with ridiculous lies and dangerous distractions coming from those who offer no long term viable options and stubbornly say no to everything.
E.A. Paull lives in Amherst.
