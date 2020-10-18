Letters to the editor for Oct 18, 2020

“Radical” defunding of police? Since 9/11, tax money to “fight terrorism” has promoted a more military-style police training. A soldier has a much different mission, response and mindset than civilian police usually need and battlefield-like reactions suggest a potential standing army, not ever an American ideal. We expect a lot from police but the one-size-fits-all situations needs revision so they have the tools to do a better job.

You cannot reestablish a past time that no longer exists, if it ever did. Like it or not the world is global and interdependent so playing only in your own sandbox doesn’t work long term. Seeing only what you want to see and hearing only what you want to hear is not due diligence as a responsible, common sense citizen regardless of politics. Many do not vigorously vet their “news sources” leaving them open to get sucked in by whatever nonsense pops up. So, sadly you can fool some of the people all of the time with ridiculous lies and dangerous distractions coming from those who offer no long term viable options and stubbornly say no to everything.