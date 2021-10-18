Letters to the editor for Oct. 18, 2021

Racism, not CRT, is divisive

I've seen several letters that decry critical race theory as divisive. One even noted there is "a" book on it. Yet nobody really defines what it is, beyond its divisiveness. Well, the best definition I've found is:

"Critical race theory describes a legal & academic movement of U.S. civil-rights scholars and activists who seek to critically examine the intersection of race and U.S. law."

It should not be surprising that the presumption that much of U.S. law is in fact deeply affected by racial issues has a wide basis in fact. Still, the most ardent critics in the media, like Tucker Carlson, are so uniformly hostile to such an obvious fact. One need only look at our legal history to see how laws have generally favored the majority at the expense of the minority. Considering Jim Crow segregation and red-lining to modern inequity in what government funds, the impact of racial issues on law is rather easily observed.