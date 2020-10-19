Letters to the editor for Oct 19, 2020

What about the rest of us?
I’ve read that in the days of Egyptian god-kings, one of the first things many pharaohs did was copy over or obliterate any trace of their predecessor. Being a human deity is hard work after all. The modern day version of this is Donald J. Trump, who made it his presidential quest to erase to the extent possible any trace of President Obama from the pages of history.
With the annihilation of Obamacare via his newly reformed Supreme Court, he will have achieved his goal. His supporters certainly are cheering. However, it does beg the question, “What about the rest of us?” Two of my kids have jobs that offer no health care. One has pre-existing conditions. Republicans have ZERO by way of alternatives to the ACA because Barack Obama, the President their leaders swore in 2009 to never work with, adopted their plan. It’s resoundingly clear all conservatives have left for health care is the old 3-step plan.
1. Don’t get sick. 2. Don’t sue. 3. Die quickly or die bankrupt.
The new SCOTUS certainly has the votes to declare the ACA unconstitutional. Sadly for Republicans, many in their base will suffer most under the newly reformed Supreme Court. After all, “Rule of Law” as many conservative jurists seem to see it is that rich capitalists win and the rest of us lose. The rich after all have written the laws for decades.
KENNETH NAUGLE
Forest
Pence and the fly
Harris and Pence sat unmasked 12 feet apart as questions were asked.
Some responses fit the day; Others unfortunately tended to stray.
The audience stopped listening and asked instead — Why does Pence have a fly on his head?
JOY BASHORE
Forest
China isn’t to blame
The coronavirus has killed more than 210,000 people in the United States. China has been blamed for these deaths by the present administration. While the virus may have originated in China, the blame is not entirely theirs. The actions and inactions of the President and his enablers are responsible for its out of control spread and the ensuing deaths, not China, not Obama, and not the tooth fairy.
DAVID THOMAS
Lynchburg
