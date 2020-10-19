Letters to the editor for Oct 19, 2020

What about the rest of us?

I’ve read that in the days of Egyptian god-kings, one of the first things many pharaohs did was copy over or obliterate any trace of their predecessor. Being a human deity is hard work after all. The modern day version of this is Donald J. Trump, who made it his presidential quest to erase to the extent possible any trace of President Obama from the pages of history.

With the annihilation of Obamacare via his newly reformed Supreme Court, he will have achieved his goal. His supporters certainly are cheering. However, it does beg the question, “What about the rest of us?” Two of my kids have jobs that offer no health care. One has pre-existing conditions. Republicans have ZERO by way of alternatives to the ACA because Barack Obama, the President their leaders swore in 2009 to never work with, adopted their plan. It’s resoundingly clear all conservatives have left for health care is the old 3-step plan.

1. Don’t get sick. 2. Don’t sue. 3. Die quickly or die bankrupt.