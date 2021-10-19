Letters to the editor for Oct. 19, 2021

We all are part of God's design

This is not a "response" to Mark Shephard ("Is voting Democrat an evil act?", Oct. 17), but is more supplying him with missing information.

I am a woman, a transgender woman. I was not created by the Democratic Party, nor was I created by the Republican Party. I was created by God. I was created the way I am by God, who loves me. And after 55 years of suffering, God gave me the strength and showed me the path to living the rest of my life as the woman I was born to be.

God opened doors. God opened the hearts of persons who supported me and helped lead me to the self-respect and self-love I had never possessed. I am not a rejection of God's design. In fact, my decision to transition, and taking those steps, was a fulfillment of God's design for me and persons like me. Having been created by God, I am as much a part of the Creator's design as any person living on this earth. We are persons just like you, just like the persons you love, and just like all the persons in our communities.

My God, who created me this way, reminds me daily that my loving you is as important as loving myself, so I do the best I can, every day. So with love, Mr. Shephard, I am asking you that when you vote, support the candidates of your choice, but please don't use me or persons like me as the reason.