Letters to the editor for Oct 2, 2020

Think before you vote

As Election Day approaches, we need to seriously consider what kind of person our president should be. The United States has had 46 men lead this country, some good, some very good and some not.

Our country finds itself in serious trouble as the election nears. We need to forget about political parties, forget about personal status, forget about past grievances on both sides of the aisle and use the God-given ability to think for ourselves. What kind of person do you want sitting in the most powerful seat in the free world? We each have to decide for ourselves.

These past four years have shown us the kind of president we currently have. Does he make you feel safe? Does he show the kind of guidance a president should show? Does he show respect to others? Is he selfless, does he show empathy and fairness? Does he inspire the nation to be the best it can be? Is he inclusive and not exclusive? Is he humble? Does he cherish the freedom this country was founded on? Think for yourself, judge for yourself.