Letters to the editor for Oct. 2, 2021

Support for Robert Ashwell
As I leave my seat on the Bedford County School Board, I want to express my support for Robert Ashwell as my replacement.
I have known Robert for over 30 years and worked closely with him as fellow principals in Bedford County Schools for eight years. There are three generations of Bedford County educators in Robert’s family. In addition to his experience as a teacher, coach and principal, his mother was an elementary teacher, his wife was a special education teacher, and his son currently teaches high school science.
Robert knows education. His 30-plus years of experience in elementary, middle, high, and vocational schools give Robert a unique and broad view of all aspects of education. He is much better qualified to be a school board member than the other one- or two-issue write-in candidate.
I urge all District 3 voters to write-in Robert Ashwell’s name for school board when you vote.
JOHN HICKS
Evington
Robert Ashwell for Bedford County School Board
There are no candidate names listed on the ballot for the Bedford County District 3 School Board seat for this election. Robert Ashwell is one of the two people campaigning as a write-in candidate for that position. Mr. Ashwell is by far the most qualified for the job. He has over 30 years of experience as a school administrator in in elementary, secondary, and vocational schools in three local school divisions. His vast knowledge of every aspect of public education will make Mr. Ashwell a powerful advocate for the students of Bedford County. He is not just a one-issue candidate.