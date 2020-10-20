Letters to the editor for Oct 20, 2020

Trump is pro-Trump, first

I am abhorred that people who profess a Christian faith would support Donald Trump. I understand a wish to support a pro-life agenda, but Donald Trump is pro-Donald Trump first.

Only if it is convenient for him — that is, does it get him votes — does this stance extend to the unborn. The pro-life movement is based on the principle of the sanctity (sacredness) of human life. A true belief in the sanctity of life could not dismiss the passing of 200,000 lives with, “it is what it is.”

The Great Demagogue said, “I will make you rich.” And the people cheered. The Great Demagogue said, “I will protect you from the wretches in the streets.” And the people cheered. The Great Demagogue said, “I will make you a great nation.” The people cheered. Satan laughed. Jesus Wept.

BRIAN JABLONSKI

Lynchburg

Vote Republican

Dems will pack the Supreme Court.

True statement and, to clarify, Supreme Court packing starts with adding three left wing anti-Constitution judges making 12 judges. If that won’t get a one-party rule, the Democrats will add three more.