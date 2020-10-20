Letters to the editor for Oct 20, 2020

Trump is pro-Trump, first
I am abhorred that people who profess a Christian faith would support Donald Trump. I understand a wish to support a pro-life agenda, but Donald Trump is pro-Donald Trump first.
Only if it is convenient for him — that is, does it get him votes — does this stance extend to the unborn. The pro-life movement is based on the principle of the sanctity (sacredness) of human life. A true belief in the sanctity of life could not dismiss the passing of 200,000 lives with, “it is what it is.”
The Great Demagogue said, “I will make you rich.” And the people cheered. The Great Demagogue said, “I will protect you from the wretches in the streets.” And the people cheered. The Great Demagogue said, “I will make you a great nation.” The people cheered. Satan laughed. Jesus Wept.
BRIAN JABLONSKI
Lynchburg
Vote Republican
Dems will pack the Supreme Court.
True statement and, to clarify, Supreme Court packing starts with adding three left wing anti-Constitution judges making 12 judges. If that won’t get a one-party rule, the Democrats will add three more.
Ask: “Do I want my family to live under a 12-22 Member All Powerful Supreme Court One Party Rule Marxist Republic? Do I want business/job destroying regulations back again, more new higher taxes, new expensive environmental home repair mandates, fines if you don’t buy health insurance, new foreign wars to pay for and have our youth die in for someone to make millions and last but not least do I want more hatred for my neighbors fomented by my country’s political leaders?”
If you want peace and prosperity, pull the lever for Donald J. Trump. Also, pull that lever for every GOP candidate running for office. Let the leftists know that we don’t want them in charge of our government.
FRANK LANDREY
Forest
The moral choice
Are we truly a Christian nation? I’m not talking about abortion — the Bible and Jesus are silent on that front.
I’m talking about loving thy neighbor, the orphan, the widow, the poor and the immigrant. That requires a public safety net, health care, education and an open heart. That requires a substantial government influence. That requires taxes, fairly applied to all.
I support capitalism with regulations to ensure the benefit to the worker. I’m not rich, but I willingly pay my part to ensure a nurturing society. I’ll be voting Democrat because I truly believe we are the moral choice.
WENDY BRUBAKER
Monroe
