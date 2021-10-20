Letters to the editor for Oct. 20, 2021

Opinion piece was ‘a disaster’
Mark Shepard’s unhinged rant (“Is voting Democrat an evil act?”, Oct. 17) is a disaster on so many fronts.
First, it should not have been published at all. Editors have discretion as to what they publish — it’s why they’re called editors. Calling your political opponents evil is the first step toward political violence. How many times have we seen this play out? We’ve already seen that happen in our own country. Despite the attempts to minimize or worse yet, glorify the insurrection of Jan. 6, it was the worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War. It was enabled and encouraged by the very sort of language Mr. Shepard is using.
And to give this incendiary garbage the status and word count of a Community Viewpoint was egregiously irresponsible journalism. Add to that the “policy” of restricting a rebuttal to the word limit of a regular letter to the editor.
The key genius of the American Constitution is that it established a secular state — one that was neither hostile to religion nor based on any specific religion. Mr. Shepard should bone up on Article VI, Clause 3 of the Constitution: “…no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” And as additional homework, perhaps the Treaty of Tripoli? “…[T]he Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”
Our founders were acutely aware of the religious wars that had raged for centuries across Europe. Self-professed Christians first declared their counterparts to be evil, and this was just a prelude to slaughtering them in the name of God. Madison, Hamilton and their fellow American patriots? They wanted no part of that. And neither should any patriotic American, Christian, Muslim, Jew, Hindu, Buddhist, or atheist. All of these religions and non-religions are present in America. As they should be.
Mr. Shepard’s letter shows irresponsible editorial journalism, bad theology, and is thoroughly un-American. My disappointment and my greatest fear is that too many of our fellow citizens can’t see that.
NEAL SUMERLIN
Lynchburg