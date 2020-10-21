Letters to the editor for Oct 21, 2020

Give thought to lessons learned

So, it is obvious that Superman (President Trump) has come face-to-face upon his kryptonite (COVID-19).

Though I wish him and his family well and a speedy recovery, maybe our president will finally realize COVID-19 is real, it will not just fade away into a fantasy sunset, and using this infectious virus as a display of some “mucho macho” political ploy is nothing but an outright foolishness, which has now placed him and his family as another set of numbers to be added to the staggering count of infections in our country.

Mr. President, I do wish you all well, and I’m not going to tell you, “It is what it is,” as you yourself said recently about victims of America’s COVID-19. On the other hand, I’d be amiss if I were to overlook all the scientific COVID-19 evidence you have cast aside time and time again, while challenging the devil and expecting not to get burned.

Again, I hope you all have a swift recovery and perhaps you’d take a step back to give some thought to lessons learned?

OMAR MENDOZA

Lynchburg

