Letters to the editor for Oct 21, 2020

Give thought to lessons learned
So, it is obvious that Superman (President Trump) has come face-to-face upon his kryptonite (COVID-19).
Though I wish him and his family well and a speedy recovery, maybe our president will finally realize COVID-19 is real, it will not just fade away into a fantasy sunset, and using this infectious virus as a display of some “mucho macho” political ploy is nothing but an outright foolishness, which has now placed him and his family as another set of numbers to be added to the staggering count of infections in our country.
Mr. President, I do wish you all well, and I’m not going to tell you, “It is what it is,” as you yourself said recently about victims of America’s COVID-19. On the other hand, I’d be amiss if I were to overlook all the scientific COVID-19 evidence you have cast aside time and time again, while challenging the devil and expecting not to get burned.
Again, I hope you all have a swift recovery and perhaps you’d take a step back to give some thought to lessons learned?
OMAR MENDOZA
Lynchburg
Medicare cuts concerning
As someone who has benefited from physical therapy services, I have seen firsthand how a physical or occupational therapist can help patients move better and manage pain.
Yet, despite the value these services provide for those in need, I have heard that Medicare plans to make significant 9% payment cuts to therapists and more than 30 other specialty providers-including oncologists, cardiologists and ER doctors — on January 1, 2021. I am very concerned about how a cut of this magnitude may impact my local physical therapy practice.
If physical therapy practices are not able to stay open as a result of this cut, on top of the financial struggles resulting from the current COVID-19 pandemic, patients like me could lose access to our trusted care provider and the treatments that we need.
We deserve a health system that is stable, reliable, and protects patient access to necessary care. In recognition of National Physical Therapy Month, Congress should block these cuts before it’s too late.
HAROLD SECORD
Forest
