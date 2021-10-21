Letters to the editor for Oct. 21, 2021

Voting is not evil

The writer in your Community Viewpoint column on Sunday, Oct. 17, headlines what for him is a rhetorical question, “Is voting Democrat an evil act?” He then proceeds to justify what he believes is the obvious answer by giving us a Sunday school lesson from the Christian Bible — a familiar paean employed by those who know God is on their side. And then, just for good measure to demonstrate his perspicacity, he outlines the Democratic Party platform with a similar errant alacrity. Lieber Gott! How the log obscures! (Matthew 7:5)

The answer to his question of course is, “No.” Voting is not an evil act regardless of whether you vote for a Republican or a Democrat. That is, if you believe in democracy.

On the other hand, if you believe in only one outcome and one political party that can be regarded as legitimate, and if you believe that you must do everything in your power to limit access to the ballot by those who are not of your own and only legitimate party, and if you so fear the democratic process that you must install toadies from your own party as its arbiters, then maybe democracy itself is the problem.