Letters to the editor for Oct 22, 2020

Time to tell Trump he’s fired
With each passing day, Donald Trump demonstrates to America and the world he cares nothing for anyone but himself.
Knowing he tested positive for COVID-19, he went ahead and attended, without a mask, a fundraiser in New Jersey, and the ceremony nominating Judge Barrett, who has already gotten through her own bout of COVID. As a result, a host of people have been exposed to and contracted the disease, including White House staff, U.S. senators and campaign officials.
We do not know all the details, because Trump is the least transparent president in U.S. history. Everything is a political calculation and inconvenient things, such as other people’s lives are of no consequence to him. The joy ride around Walter Reed was against doctors orders, as is his going back to the White House to be quarantined, if he will allow even that to happen, to show some tiny bit of regard for the staff that serves him.
As more people in that orbit test positive, get sick and either die, or are left with debilitating affects from the infection, perhaps it will become clearer to his supporters that he is the least fit, most astonishingly craven personality to ever inhabit that office, and should be expunged from it, as soon as this election gives us the opportunity to do so.
For those still planning to vote for Trump, how much more damage would Trump have to do to this nation, and the world, before you decide to leave your tribalism behind and tell Trump, “You’re fired?”
The head of the Fed just announced that without the stimulus package put together by the House, and being sliced up by Mitch McConnell, our economy, with the third COVID wave, will be destroyed. We don’t have much time left to convince everyone of the dire necessity of ridding ourselves of the “Trump” infestation. Just enough to get the job done!
Vote Joe Biden, Mark Warner, Dr. Cameron Webb and every other Democratic candidate running who will save this country from the perpetrators of the worst this country has ever seen. We can and will do better than this. Vote blue everywhere!
MICHAEL WHORLEY
Lynchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!