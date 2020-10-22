Letters to the editor for Oct 22, 2020

Time to tell Trump he’s fired

With each passing day, Donald Trump demonstrates to America and the world he cares nothing for anyone but himself.

Knowing he tested positive for COVID-19, he went ahead and attended, without a mask, a fundraiser in New Jersey, and the ceremony nominating Judge Barrett, who has already gotten through her own bout of COVID. As a result, a host of people have been exposed to and contracted the disease, including White House staff, U.S. senators and campaign officials.

We do not know all the details, because Trump is the least transparent president in U.S. history. Everything is a political calculation and inconvenient things, such as other people’s lives are of no consequence to him. The joy ride around Walter Reed was against doctors orders, as is his going back to the White House to be quarantined, if he will allow even that to happen, to show some tiny bit of regard for the staff that serves him.

As more people in that orbit test positive, get sick and either die, or are left with debilitating affects from the infection, perhaps it will become clearer to his supporters that he is the least fit, most astonishingly craven personality to ever inhabit that office, and should be expunged from it, as soon as this election gives us the opportunity to do so.