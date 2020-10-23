Letters to the editor for Oct 23, 2020

UnGodly reasons underlie Trump support

As I’ve read the many N&A letters from those supporting Donald Trump as God’s chosen leader, I can’t help but notice the unGodly reasons underlying this support.

It’s a true Faustian bargain to side with President Trump to champion fundamental political issues such as anti-abortion, guns and capitalism. Satan has to be smiling. Since Falwell Inc. participated in orchestrating the conservative takeover of the Southern Baptists back in 1979, there has been this culture war that has increasingly distorted the biblical message of Jesus into an Americanized white nationalist trope.

That Donald Trump represents God’s chosen leader to conservative Evangelical and Catholic voters shows just how much they are willing to ignore and compartmentalize faith and righteousness in their quest for political power. I say any religiosity that so elevates a lying, race bating, cheating bigot like Trump to “Godly” is not my faith. I get Trump is not perfect, nobody is, but he does not even try.