Letters to the editor for Oct 23, 2020

UnGodly reasons underlie Trump support
As I’ve read the many N&A letters from those supporting Donald Trump as God’s chosen leader, I can’t help but notice the unGodly reasons underlying this support.
It’s a true Faustian bargain to side with President Trump to champion fundamental political issues such as anti-abortion, guns and capitalism. Satan has to be smiling. Since Falwell Inc. participated in orchestrating the conservative takeover of the Southern Baptists back in 1979, there has been this culture war that has increasingly distorted the biblical message of Jesus into an Americanized white nationalist trope.
That Donald Trump represents God’s chosen leader to conservative Evangelical and Catholic voters shows just how much they are willing to ignore and compartmentalize faith and righteousness in their quest for political power. I say any religiosity that so elevates a lying, race bating, cheating bigot like Trump to “Godly” is not my faith. I get Trump is not perfect, nobody is, but he does not even try.
My challenge to politically conservative faithful is to defend your loyalty to President Trump in terms of the 10 Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount, and without getting all emotional over liberals, guns, taxes and abortion. Throw in the seven things God hates for good measure. I seriously doubt any can honestly do that.
P.S. “Joe Biden is as good a man as God ever created!” — Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C.
KENNETH NAUGLE
Forest
Spreading misinformation
Cartoons are meant to be funny or at least amusing rather than a means of spreading misinformation. The political cartoon entitled “A Liberal’s Idea of Heaven” [The News & Advance, Oct. 11] is pure and simple — disinformation!
It states that a liberal’s view is defending looting, arson, vandalism and assaults on people with whom they disagree, but also telling people to wear masks. The only true part of that statement is about liberals supporting the life-supporting practice of people wearing masks to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.
There has not been any Democratic candidate for office from Joe Biden on down the ticket who has supported looting, arson and assaults, or for that matter anyone I have heard of anywhere. Biden, and others have clearly stated those activities are criminal and must be prosecuted.
The FBI reported last week that of the recent hate crimes in the U.S., 38 out of 43 were committed by right-wing groups. It was a right-wing hate group that attempted to kidnap and potentially kill the Michigan governor for enacting safety measures like wearing masks and closing some businesses in the face of the spreading virus.
And what did we hear from the president and other Republican lawmakers about this domestic terrorism — crickets!
I think printing a cartoon, that is clearly not funny, but instead spreads misinformation is irresponsible of The News & Advance and does not serve the public in any way.
GAYLE DALY
Lynchburg
