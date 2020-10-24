Letters to the editor for Oct 24, 2020

Committing political malpractice?

Political malpractice: “... negligent or unethical conduct on the part of an elected official. Like medical malpractice and legal malpractice, the political type involves a breach of duty, and a failure to offer professional services as expected. This negligence usually hurts the taxpayers and citizens to whom the politician is accountable.” — “What Is Political Malpractice,” by Mary McMahon. Wisegeek.com, Sept. 5, 2020.

Political malpractice has nothing to do with political parties. It makes no difference if a politician is a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or Green Party member, any politician could commit political malpractice. All levels of politicians from a city council member to POTUS could be susceptible to committing it. But if a president — any president — commits political malpractice then our national security is at risk.

Here are a couple of examples of political malpractice: