Letters to the editor for Oct 24, 2020

Committing political malpractice?
Political malpractice: “... negligent or unethical conduct on the part of an elected official. Like medical malpractice and legal malpractice, the political type involves a breach of duty, and a failure to offer professional services as expected. This negligence usually hurts the taxpayers and citizens to whom the politician is accountable.” — “What Is Political Malpractice,” by Mary McMahon. Wisegeek.com, Sept. 5, 2020.
Political malpractice has nothing to do with political parties. It makes no difference if a politician is a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or Green Party member, any politician could commit political malpractice. All levels of politicians from a city council member to POTUS could be susceptible to committing it. But if a president — any president — commits political malpractice then our national security is at risk.
Here are a couple of examples of political malpractice:
Putting the executive branch at risk. If a president acted in a reckless or negligent manner that risked the health and safety of his cabinet and senior members of the executive branch, perhaps by exposing them to a serious virus, then the functioning of the government could be affected in a negative way. Foreign agents would then attempt to exploit any government dysfunction for their own purposes. This would constitute a threat to the national security.
Note: If a president intentionally and deliberately crippled the executive branch then that’s probably treasonous because it would provide “aid and comfort to our enemies.”
Putting citizens at risk. If a president empowered, enabled, or encouraged the citizens he/she is responsible for governing to engage in high risk activities that place them in danger of injury, illness or death, then he/she is committing political malpractice. For example, if a president issues an open invitation for citizens to gather in large groups knowing it’s likely they will be exposed to a potentially deadly disease then he/she is committing political malpractice.
One big difference between legal or medical malpractice and political malpractice is you can’t sue a president. However, you can vote him/her out of office.
THOMAS BROWN
Lynchburg
End Trump’s presidency
America, as we know it, cannot survive another four years of Donald Trump. If you will remember World War II was fought to rid the world of a dictator.
ED WALLACE
Lynchburg
