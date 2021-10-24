Letters to the editor for Oct. 24, 2021

Next steps for schools

The disappointing news about the results of our schools’ recent reading and math testing should be a cause of concern for all citizens of Lynchburg. However, none of this news should be surprising. It was completely predictable that something of this kind would happen. And it does seem reasonable to ask whether a plan was devised months ago to address what everyone knew was bound to happen in the classroom this year.

Now that we know what the challenge is for our schools, it seems to me that three points might be worth considering.

First, our educational leaders and all who are charged with teaching in our schools must at all costs avoid the temptation to become introspective, eager to analyze data or preoccupied with reflecting on who or what might be to blame for this situation. This is not a time for turning inward. It is a time to turn outward and focus on finding realistic approaches to solving a complex problem.