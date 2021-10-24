Letters to the editor for Oct. 24, 2021

Next steps for schools
The disappointing news about the results of our schools’ recent reading and math testing should be a cause of concern for all citizens of Lynchburg. However, none of this news should be surprising. It was completely predictable that something of this kind would happen. And it does seem reasonable to ask whether a plan was devised months ago to address what everyone knew was bound to happen in the classroom this year.
Now that we know what the challenge is for our schools, it seems to me that three points might be worth considering.
First, our educational leaders and all who are charged with teaching in our schools must at all costs avoid the temptation to become introspective, eager to analyze data or preoccupied with reflecting on who or what might be to blame for this situation. This is not a time for turning inward. It is a time to turn outward and focus on finding realistic approaches to solving a complex problem.
Second, what all educators and concerned parents face now is the challenge to be patient, realistic and optimistic as these academic issues are addressed. It is ridiculous to believe that there won’t be a ripple effect of this crisis for some time to come. Creative minds must think about that and craft a sensible long-range plan. It will take time to decide what to do. And we delude ourselves if we think we can fix everything. We can’t and we won’t. Teaching and learning, under the best circumstances, can be tricky terrain. But we can improve and that may have to suffice.
Most importantly, we have to encourage our educational leaders and our teachers, express our appreciative recognition of the challenges they face every single day, and, as parents and grandparents, do our own part to be involved in the education of our children and grandchildren. There is certainly a role for everyone to play in the days to come. Our community’s pragmatism and positive collaboration will, I am sure, make a genuine difference in our young folks’ futures.
PHILIP GARMEY
Lynchburg
Masks are effective
The Rappahannock News reported with the following headline on Oct. 15: “Rep. Good encourages Rappahannock students to shed masks at school and rise up in opposition to mandates.”
Apparently, [5th District] Representative [Bob] Good objects to the mask mandate and believes that the Biden administration is lying about mask effectiveness. For opposing the mask mandate, the concept of not supporting public health requires suspending belief in other mandated issues, such as stop signs, some vaccines, and general civility.
As far as the effectiveness of masks, please refer to the National Institutes of Health article, “How effective is a mask in preventing COVID-19 infection?” from January of this year. The article cites more than 100 other papers on the same general topic. While the NIH is a government agency, it is not biased to specific results. The first part of the article’s conclusion (too long for this letter) reads as follows:
“The current research results have shown that COVID-19 is mainly transmitted via droplets in the air. There is a potential risk of airborne transmission in an indoor environment with poor ventilation. The distance of droplet transmission can extend up to 4 m. Based on this data, the recommended social distancing range of 1–2 m (CDC, 2020; WHO, 2020) may not necessarily guarantee the epidemic prevention. Therefore, wearing mask in public is essential as its effectiveness has already been well established by the current studies. For exhalation isolation, both surgical and N95 masks are shown to be effective in reducing the spread of respiratory diseases, but the former is more accessible and comfortable to wear compared to the latter. For inhalation protection, air filtering respirators such as N95 masks can filtrate contaminants, bacteria and other matters from reaching nose and mouth, and are more efficient in virus penetration inhibition than surgical masks.”
WILLIAM CONNER
Lynchburg