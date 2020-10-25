Letters to the editor for Oct 25, 2020

I’ve written about this subject before, but still Christians will not listen and heed. If you call yourself a Christian, profess Christ as your Savior, you cannot vote for a Democrat. There are two reasons:
1. The Democrats are unapologetically pro-abortion even up until the day of birth and in Governor Northam’s case — after birth — “let the mother and doctor decide.” Actual quote: “If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated, if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”
2. God’s Word is clear. John 10:10 says, “... I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” Jesus is all about life — life on earth and eternal life in heaven. Speaking about Jeremiah the prophet, God said in Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.” One other verse — Psalm 139:14 says, “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your words are wonders, I know that full well.” God breathed into Adam and he became a “living soul.” Without God, the creator of life, we would have no life.
Every baby formed in the womb is created by God, loved by God, made in the image of God, and who are we to destroy that. There are other means of taking care of an unplanned pregnancy — adoption.
So, on Nov. 3, vote for life. Vote the Republican ticket and let’s stop the abortion holocaust (63,000,000 Americans murdered).
JANET F. STASULLI
Forest
Solving problems ethically
I am voting Christian. However, most pro-lifers would agree I should have been aborted as a fetus.
Being Christian means I am compassionate and follow a Prince of Peace who wants my Church and Planned Parenthood to come together to reduce abortions through eliminating the desperation in woman.
Like today’s voting problems, our military degradation, our intelligence agencies demoralization, race, policing, mask wearing, healthcare and etc., abortion is only another polarizing political issue now.
I don’t chose the fetus over the woman or reproductive rights over the life of the fetus — I am all-inclusive pro-life by choosing both lives equally. I don’t abandon the baby after birth either.
As a society, we must learn to solve our desperations ethically. Love your enemy, treat others as you wish to be treated, forgive and be honest about a pandemic. Lying, stealing, cheating and killing is not ethical.
Trump’s lies are well known, he stealing from his campaign and overcharging for government events at his facilities. He is killing his own supporters with super-spreader events and he is cheating through confusion and foreign intervention within this election plus with partisan court appointments.
You can stop it — vote!
WAYNE CRONE
Lynchburg
Trump is a great President
Why is the Democratic National Committee so quiet about the riots across the country? Why are Democrat sheriffs in Pennsylvania leaving the Democrat Party and becoming Republicans?
Blacks now are speaking out for President Trump because he has been so successful working on their behalf as compared to former President Obama who provided a failed health care program. Black America is moving ahead under Trump.
If you are a Nelson County Democrat, think about the destruction you are supporting. Your candidate made China millions for himself and son off his Vice President position with Obama.
American always has been a great country but you are supporting this tarnish we don’t need. The corruption with Biden continues to be uncovered but the radical media isn’t reporting on it.
When I see Biden signs, I can only think there likely is hate in the minds of the property owners for Trump. Remove your Biden-Harris signs, as it labels hate for our President.
He is a great President who is working hard to keep the United States strong, it’s military strong, and its freedom for all American strong. Biden is pushing a socialist communist-like agenda.
Do you really want him representing our great country to World leaders? Do you want him going to China to push another agenda? Do you want him making decisions on the unborn? Do you want him pushed around by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?
For 47 years, Biden has done nothing. Vote President Trump another four years.
THOMAS NELSON JR.
Roseland
American dream relies on Trump
This is in response to the letter from Nancy Tyree, who listed erroneous allegations with emotional propaganda. First, the news photos of children that crossed illegally with or without parents that was shown in caged off areas was taken during the Obama Administration — not Trumps.
As for the COVID virus, President Trump put a ban on travel from China (the source of the virus) in January while Joe Biden called the ban xenophobic. Joe also continued to hold rallies into March. President Trump coordinated the largest private and government effort to manufacture the depleted inventory of PPE and ventilators.
It’s easy to be a Monday morning quarterback, but it takes real leadership to remain calm and have the flexibility to respond to this horrible virus imposed on America and the world by China.
Speaking of China … Joe Biden and his family has enriched themselves by selling influence and selling out our country while our manufacturing jobs went overseas. President Obama said we don’t have a magic wand to bring these jobs back. Well, we don’t have a magic wand, but we do have President Trump and he has done just that with manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in three decades.
President Trump has done more to support religious liberty than any president in our history. In contrast, the Democratic Party has removed God from their platform and support abortion on demand. In my opinion, at this time in history, “Democrat Christian” is an oxymoron. Have you ever wondered why the abortion clinics are in predominately minority neighborhoods? Does this promote Christianity?
Like many of the stories from Fake Media, the one about Trump calling fallen soldier’s losers has been debunked. The President has rebuilt the military after the Obama/Biden administration gutted it.
We only get to vote for Socialism once. You cannot vote your way out of a government take over which is the undercurrent of a Biden administration. We all have eyes and ears and know Joe Biden will not make it through a first term. We are left with extreme radical Kamala Harris. The radical left believes the government is your God and your children’s Daddy. Vote Trump. The American dream relies on it.
LORETTA ZIMMERMAN
Lynch Station
