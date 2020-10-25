Letters to the editor for Oct 25, 2020

I’ve written about this subject before, but still Christians will not listen and heed. If you call yourself a Christian, profess Christ as your Savior, you cannot vote for a Democrat. There are two reasons:

1. The Democrats are unapologetically pro-abortion even up until the day of birth and in Governor Northam’s case — after birth — “let the mother and doctor decide.” Actual quote: “If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated, if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

2. God’s Word is clear. John 10:10 says, “... I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” Jesus is all about life — life on earth and eternal life in heaven. Speaking about Jeremiah the prophet, God said in Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.” One other verse — Psalm 139:14 says, “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your words are wonders, I know that full well.” God breathed into Adam and he became a “living soul.” Without God, the creator of life, we would have no life.