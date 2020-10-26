Letters to the editor for Oct 26, 2020

Vote for fair redistricting
The Redistricting Commission Amendment on the ballot in Virginia is a positive step away from the gerrymandering status quo and brings us closer to achieving fair elections for all Virginians.
Amendment 1 has three major attributes:
1. A citizen-led, bipartisan commission allowing Virginia voters a seat at the table for the first time;
2. Transparency. In the past, legislators drew voting districts behind closed doors with little-to-no oversight. Amendment 1 mandates all meetings take place in the public spotlight and the data used to draw the maps also is publicly available. This way, we can ensure maps aren’t being drawn to intentionally favor or disfavor anyone. However unlikely, even if the aggressively bipartisan commission tries to get away with partisan machinations, a transparent process means commissioners must answer for their actions;
3. For the first time in Virginia’s history, minority groups will be protected under our state constitution. Even if Federal protections change, this amendment would make racial gerrymandering unconstitutional in Virginia.
In Lynchburg, the Republican and Democratic committees support this bipartisan solution to our gerrymandering problem. Amendment 1 also is endorsed by the League of Women Voters and all local anti-gerrymandering experts and national good government reform groups. That’s because Amendment 1 is a major improvement over the unfair status quo.
Please, vote YES for fair redistricting this decade and visit fairmapsva.org to learn more!
HELEN WHEELOCK
Lynchburg
Rigging the election?
As his state of mind continues to deteriorate, Donald Trump continues to claim next month’s election will be rigged. To my knowledge, very few, if any, election-related professionals believe such a claim.
Trump’s belief can be based only on his knowledge of Republican plans to rig the election. Republicans have a history of attempting to restrict the voting rights of minorities, youth and ex-felons. They work to make it difficult or impossible for voters unlikely to support them to both register to vote and to actually cast ballots. Already, Trump has encouraged his people to intimidate voters at the polls, and he has attempted to insure the postal service has difficulty handling mail ballots.
For an election to be rigged, people have to make that happen. What makes Trump’s claim particularly odious is a man so lacking in truth, honesty, decency and respect would so brazenly attack the integrity and efficiency of general registrars, other election-related staff, and hundreds of thousands of election officials. My experience has afforded me the opportunity to observe the tireless efforts of officials who work long hours on election day to offer voters safe and efficient elections.
Each of us should extend gratitude and appreciation to all who make successful elections possible while fighting Republican efforts to suppress the vote.
CHRISTOPHER MILLSON-MARTULA
Altavista
Cognitive dissonance
A recent letter to the editor (Oct. 12) began by stating, “Trump is the godly choice” and is a remarkable example of the writer’s resolution of his cognitive dissonance. This dissonance occurs when deeply held beliefs clash with reality. Resolving the dissonance can be done by ignoring the reality, rationalizing it or minimizing it.
The writer’s belief is ”Trump is the godly choice.” The reality is Trump is the opposite of a godly choice. He is an adulterer and a bigot. He regularly breaks many of the Ten Commandments.
Trump ignores the teaching of Matthew 7:12 — “Whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them.” Or perhaps the writer is bringing to our attention the lesson of Matthew 7:12 at work in Trump’s life: “Trump has spent four years (it must seem like 40) being lied about, spit at, cursed and called all sorts of evil things by America haters…” He is receiving that treatment from others because that’s the exact same way he treats others.
We must seriously doubt God chose Trump to drain the “swamp” only to replace it with a noxious cesspool. It doesn’t matter what your political position is, but claiming Trump is a “Godly choice” in the face of his actual behavior is preposterous.
THOMAS BROWN
Lynchburg
Voting is Christian duty
I will be the first to say Christians have a God-given calling to share the Gospel, which is Jesus Christ came from heaven in human form, lived 33 years on earth, allowed himself to be nailed to a cross, died for sinners like you and me, was laid in a borrowed tomb and came back to life on the third day to walk the earth for 40 days, proving to his scared scattered disciples he was God-raised with victory over death and the grave.
OK. I get it. This is our main thing as believers. Next, Christians pray. But in America, we vote for those who we want to lead and rule over us in government. Votes decide that, not prayers. God could add extra votes or make sure some who could vote not do so, I suppose. But God expects his people to vote for candidates who mean to honor his word and give his unborn babies a right to not be chopped up or burned to death by some drug.
Ask Black Lives Matter leaders and Communist advocates if they are anti-abortion voters. If they aren’t, who but Christians can speak up for the unborn? In a free society, each Christian will stand before God at his or her judgement seat, after death, to answer on what they did or did not do with their responsibility of voting Biblical values, as well as witnessing and prayers said to God.
In my humble opinion, a Christian must not say “It doesn’t matter whether or not I vote. We will get whomever the Lord wants us to have.”
Voting is a Christian’s citizenship duty. Let’s all vote!
FRANK LANDREY
Forest
What’s at stake
As Election Day quickly approaches, we all need to be reminded of all that is at stake.
This election is more than just Republican vs. Democrat but a battle of good vs. evil. What truly is at stake are issues not just social but Biblical. Our country was founded as “One Nation Under God” and our country’s motto is “In God We Trust.”
We as a country and even a community declare our trust in God for he is the almighty leader of leaders and his holy word is the foundation of our Constitution in which it would be invalid without!
Like our founding fathers did more than 244 years ago, I ask you my fellow American patriots to do as they did and that is to trust in God and vote according to His Word! Please, Nov. 3, I ask you to vote for Donald Trump for president, Daniel Gade for U.S. Senate and Bob Good for Congress. These men will defend and fight for God, country, state and community.
BRADLEY DRISKILL
Spout Spring
