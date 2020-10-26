Letters to the editor for Oct 26, 2020

THOMAS BROWN

Lynchburg

Voting is Christian duty

I will be the first to say Christians have a God-given calling to share the Gospel, which is Jesus Christ came from heaven in human form, lived 33 years on earth, allowed himself to be nailed to a cross, died for sinners like you and me, was laid in a borrowed tomb and came back to life on the third day to walk the earth for 40 days, proving to his scared scattered disciples he was God-raised with victory over death and the grave.

OK. I get it. This is our main thing as believers. Next, Christians pray. But in America, we vote for those who we want to lead and rule over us in government. Votes decide that, not prayers. God could add extra votes or make sure some who could vote not do so, I suppose. But God expects his people to vote for candidates who mean to honor his word and give his unborn babies a right to not be chopped up or burned to death by some drug.