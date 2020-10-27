Letters to the editor for Oct 27, 2020

He understands what has been going on in the shadow government for the last near-century, and has decided to do something about it. He knows how to play the Democrats’ game to expose them and the uni-party for the corrupt politicians they are. He understands our right to life, our Second Amendment rights and religious liberty are essential pillars without which a society cannot endure. His actions have put us on a path to greater freedom, prosperity, and personal responsibility. He knows our history and our roots of liberty as a nation and where our liberties actually come from (our Creator), which gives him invaluable insight to put us on a clear path forward. I’m so thankful for an amazing alpha-personality and highly-skilled individual whose leadership we need four more years of!

However, I’m also concerned for our nation. I’m concerned about the state of deep moral, educational and spiritual decay we as a nation and as individuals have allowed ourselves to morph into. We are now at a point in which about half the American voters will cast their vote for candidates and for a party (the Democratic party) who attack the essence of our liberty, and who are more than eager to vote away their constituents’ most basic freedoms and their right to a fair and honest election. We have voters who are willing to vote for avowed and/or ideological socialists and communists, who are enemies of freedom.