Letters to the editor for Oct 27, 2020

Please vote
Please remember to vote on Nov. 3. At stake is our right to own a gun, protect our borders, keep the money we earn, non-rationed health care, available and affordable energy, school choice and police protection from rioting looting mobs. Capitalism must defeat communism!
JACK LEGGETT
Forest
Christians do support Trump
Regarding a forum letter on Oct. 16, Nancy Tyree — I’ll get right to the point: Your view on Christianity is totally warped when you state a person cannot be a Christian if he/she supports President Trump’s agenda.
To add insult to injury, it is breath-taking that you have assumed God’s judgement seat and declared Trump agenda supporters will go straight to hell. What a deeply offensive statement, similar to Hillary Clinton’s labeling Trump voters a “basket of deplorables” in 2016.
Forum space is limited for challenging the rest of your misleading statements. I will say this about the Christian song you referenced, “Jesus Loves the Little Children.” How do you feel about the 61,628,584 babies that have been murdered by abortion over the past 47 years, as of January 2020? The Democrat Party wants to protect killing unborn babies as a woman’s right and Joe Biden claims, “I am the Democratic Party!” Where is the “goodness, mercy and grace” in that agenda?
I believe true Christians and many others abhor the cruel killing of so many innocent babies. This is just one of many reasons why I will vote against Democrats and Joe Biden, and for Republicans and President Trump who better support pro-life values.
Personal Polling Data: To my fellow Trump supporters, take heart and keep hope alive. Two weeks ago, I counted the campaign signs along the road home over a four hour drive through North Carolina and Virginia. Results: BIDEN-HARRIS —10. TRUMP-PENCE — 88!
ELAINE ROY
Lynchburg
We are better than this
America is a great nation because of our wealth and power; but we are a great people because of our generosity, humanity, and our foundational belief in equality. We want to see ourselves as the “shining city on the hill.” Others count on us to be that beacon and place of refuge as well.
Whenever we relinquish the core qualities we are most proud of as Americans: When we lose our humanity and become indifferent to the suffering of others, our belief that everyone deserves a fair chance and an equal break, whenever these values cease to define us, we cease to be a great people.
History teaches us that no matter how much power or wealth a nation has, it cannot long remain a great nation if it is not supported by the beliefs of a great people.
Only one candidate, has demonstrated a lifelong belief in the greatness of our nation and our people. That candidate is Joe Biden. Given the behavior of the GOP these past four years, only the Democratic party likewise has sustained that belief in the greatness of our country and its people.
Come on America, we are better than this moment.
STANLEY MILESKY
Nellysford
A seat in hell
In her Oct. 16 letter to the editor, Nancy Tyree stated “The fact is you cannot be a Christian if you support the Trump agenda. His agenda will send you straight to hell.”
Ms. Tyree references a Mrs. Bryant, her Sunday school teacher, who taught her the age old song about Jesus loving all the little children regardless of their skin color. I can’t help wondering if Mrs. Bryant ever had a Sunday school class about “Judge not lest ye... ?” If so, perhaps Mrs. Tyree missed that Sunday.
Personally, while I do not care for Trump’s demeanor, I will risk my hereafter and vote for Trump in lieu of a potential socialist society. Mrs. Tyree, given your strong judgement, if you get to hell before I do, save me a seat. I’ll do the same for you.
DON ADAMS
Lynchburg
What’s in a name?
From dictionary.com, the definition of trumpery.
[ truhm-puh-ree ]noun, plural trump·er·ies.
1. something without use or value; rubbish; trash; worthless stuff.
2. nonsense; twaddle: His usual conversation is pure trumpery.
3. Archaic. worthless finery.
adjective
4. of little or no value; trifling, worthless; rubbishy; trashy.
Synonyms from thesaurus.com/browse/trumpery
1. Falsehoods
2. Nonsense
3. Trash
4. Malarkey
5. Rubbish
6. Trickery
Democracy matters. Vote.
WALTER DANIELS
Lynchburg
Vote for Trump
I’m 31 years old. Yesterday, I unapologetically cast my ballot for Donald J. Trump, a man who unapologetically loves America, who is fighting so hard for us and has sacrificed more than we know, whose actions speak louder than words, who respects the Constitution, our God-given rights, our traditional Biblical values and our way of life, who fears his Creator more than he fears fallen man!
He understands what has been going on in the shadow government for the last near-century, and has decided to do something about it. He knows how to play the Democrats’ game to expose them and the uni-party for the corrupt politicians they are. He understands our right to life, our Second Amendment rights and religious liberty are essential pillars without which a society cannot endure. His actions have put us on a path to greater freedom, prosperity, and personal responsibility. He knows our history and our roots of liberty as a nation and where our liberties actually come from (our Creator), which gives him invaluable insight to put us on a clear path forward. I’m so thankful for an amazing alpha-personality and highly-skilled individual whose leadership we need four more years of!
However, I’m also concerned for our nation. I’m concerned about the state of deep moral, educational and spiritual decay we as a nation and as individuals have allowed ourselves to morph into. We are now at a point in which about half the American voters will cast their vote for candidates and for a party (the Democratic party) who attack the essence of our liberty, and who are more than eager to vote away their constituents’ most basic freedoms and their right to a fair and honest election. We have voters who are willing to vote for avowed and/or ideological socialists and communists, who are enemies of freedom.
We are at a crossroads in our nation, a tipping point. I am challenging you, if you have not voted yet, to do your research before you go to the polls, and join me in casting your ballot for Donald Trump. I’m 31 years old, have much of my life ahead of me and I have a vision for generations after me to enjoy the blessings of liberty that our founders fought and died for.
VERONICA SHIKOSKI
Forest
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!