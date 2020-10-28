Letters to the editor for Oct 28, 2020

Thank your election officials
On Election Day, devoted citizens will answer the call of democracy. They rise in the early morning hours and work into the night as election officials.
Who are these people? They are citizens just like you and me, who have offered up their time and dedication to uphold the integrity of an election so all registered voters have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.
This year, there might be long lines, and you may have to wait to vote. However, your time spent waiting will not be nearly as long as the time election officials will spend at the polls.
So on this upcoming Election Day, please be sure to give a warm smile (underneath your mask) and a thank you to our wonderful election officials. Without these dedicated citizens, we would not have the opportunity to exercise this most precious right under our constitution.
KAREN MERRYMAN
Rustburg
Minds not changed by rant
In his article, “What is [the] moral response to Trump?,” after making a half-hearted attempt at compassion: “So I hope Trump and his wife get well. I’ll even pray for it,” Leonard Pitts wastes little time in getting to the main point of the article, which is to, once again, vent his passionate antipathy for Donald Trump, as shown in the following remarks:
“What is the moral response when bad things happen to bad people? … That Trump is a bad person can hardly be debated … By whatever metric one measures humanity … he [Trump] is one of the more defective individuals this country has ever produced … Trump, whom I hold in profound contempt … In the first place, as loathsome a human being as he is …” And, finally, “… it is asking too much to require those of us who have spent four years watching in impotent fury as this man got away with murder not to feel a certain grim satisfaction at seeing karma make its belated arrival.”
There are two primary purposes to an op-ed article: First, to enlighten readers with information they may not be aware of, and, second, to encourage them to look at things in a new light.
Pitts, however, appears to be ignorant of these purposes, for his focus seems to be on little more than venting his disgust with, and hatred of, Trump.
It is difficult for me to believe such hate-filled ranting is capable of convincing anybody of anything worthwhile. All it does is to bring cheers of, “Amen, brother!” from his fellow Trump haters and repudiation and disgust from Trump supporters. It doesn’t change any minds. It only exacerbates preexisting beliefs.
STEVE BARTHOLOMEW
Lynchburg
A troubling history
When I was a boy, “civics” or “social studies” were an inevitable part of our grade school educations from about third grade until graduation from high school. Over the years, we were infected with our individual concepts of “the American Dream.”
As youngsters, we were taught to fear “communists.” When they took over Cuba and the Soviet Union attempted to install missiles there, we saw our parents displaying a surprising level of concern, even hysteria.
Soon after, our individual concepts of “the American Dream” were challenged by our country’s war in Southeast Asia. The Vietnam War created division and rancor throughout our society in ways we had never imagined. Our president was murdered, and then the champion of the civil rights movement, and the brother of the slain president, a peacemaker in his own right.
A new phenomenon happened upon the scene, and we began to hear theories of “conservative” versus “liberal” explanations of what America was all about. We put men on the moon and brought them back safely, and we lost the war in Vietnam. Another president was found to be a crook and forced to resign. Americans were taken hostage in Iran, and now we know illegal, covert arms sales to Iran ransomed their release — just as a new president was taking office. He said catsup was a vegetable for schoolchildren, and called terrorists in Central America “freedom fighters.” America began a confusing, expensive involvement in the Middle East that has lasted until today. Another war, this time in Afghanistan, largely has gone unnoticed for 19 years.
Today, our president calls our war dead “losers” or “suckers,” and his political opponent a “monster” and a “communist.” And, sadly, “civics” is no longer taught in schools. Americans have little faith in our form of government, but no better system has come along.
We only can hope our country survives these times, and today’s school children might know the freedoms embodied in “the American Dream.”
JOHN KETWIG
Bedford
Vote your conscience
Thank you for updating us on the new rules for voting absentee. The signature requirements are unclear on the instruction sheet.
Our vote is important to us, as it is our opportunity to give what we value a chance. We should not be intimidated by the bullies in the country. That is how the Communist party and Hitler gained control in Russia and Germany.
We need to vote our conscience; it is a secret ballot. This year it may be our last chance to save what is important to us and our families. The media and pollsters control the numbers reported in the polls by selecting whom they poll. If you hadn’t noticed, they have been wrong more often than right because they don’t give the true picture.
Edmund Burke, a famous statesman, said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” We must be wise and responsible; it is our future we are voting on.
In fact, it is not only our current future, but our eternal future, as God created all life, and therefore all life has value. It is our responsibility to maintain and care for all His creation.
Pray, think and vote.
NANCY C. HARLOW
Lynchburg
Delay in election results?
They are saying now it could be a couple of weeks after the election before we find out who won.
With all of the mail-in ballots they won’t have them counted before the election. So we might have to wait until the end of November to find out Joe Biden won.
Well, he may as well win. Then I can just leave this country. I can take Whoopi Goldberg and her radical friends with me. But she said if Trump won she was going to leave the country. She didn’t leave then. Now that Biden has won I guess Whoopi will decide to stay here. I don’t like to go alone.
Maybe Trump will go with me. He is a better friend anyway.
ERNIE IRVAN
Lynchburg
