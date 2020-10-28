Letters to the editor for Oct 28, 2020

Today, our president calls our war dead “losers” or “suckers,” and his political opponent a “monster” and a “communist.” And, sadly, “civics” is no longer taught in schools. Americans have little faith in our form of government, but no better system has come along.

We only can hope our country survives these times, and today’s school children might know the freedoms embodied in “the American Dream.”

JOHN KETWIG

Bedford

Vote your conscience

Thank you for updating us on the new rules for voting absentee. The signature requirements are unclear on the instruction sheet.

Our vote is important to us, as it is our opportunity to give what we value a chance. We should not be intimidated by the bullies in the country. That is how the Communist party and Hitler gained control in Russia and Germany.

We need to vote our conscience; it is a secret ballot. This year it may be our last chance to save what is important to us and our families. The media and pollsters control the numbers reported in the polls by selecting whom they poll. If you hadn’t noticed, they have been wrong more often than right because they don’t give the true picture.