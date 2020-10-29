Letters to the editor for Oct 29, 2020

A heartfelt wish post-election

As we approach Election Day, there have been many who have written their plea in this space to vote for one candidate or the other. Some of these pleas have been civil, but not all.

I wish to make my own plea regarding the politics of the day, but will refrain from mentioning which candidates I support. Instead, I urge my fellow Lynchburg citizens to do the following: Always assume the other person has the best interests of the country at heart.

You may disagree with that person vehemently, you may think they are (insert whatever adjective you wish; naïve, cynical, Martian ... whatever!). But whatever their view is, please understand that person thinks their view is the best one for the country.

Being wrong does not equate to being evil. Believe me, I have seen evil up close and personal. And it has nothing to do with one’s political opinions.

And here is my heartfelt wish for everyone after the election is behind us: May those on the victorious side be magnanimous in victory and those on the losing side be gracious in defeat.

Even if the candidates that we each may support might not follow this advice, let us do so here in Lynchburg, where neighbors can still care about each other.