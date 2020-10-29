Letters to the editor for Oct 29, 2020

A heartfelt wish post-election
As we approach Election Day, there have been many who have written their plea in this space to vote for one candidate or the other. Some of these pleas have been civil, but not all.
I wish to make my own plea regarding the politics of the day, but will refrain from mentioning which candidates I support. Instead, I urge my fellow Lynchburg citizens to do the following: Always assume the other person has the best interests of the country at heart.
You may disagree with that person vehemently, you may think they are (insert whatever adjective you wish; naïve, cynical, Martian ... whatever!). But whatever their view is, please understand that person thinks their view is the best one for the country.
Being wrong does not equate to being evil. Believe me, I have seen evil up close and personal. And it has nothing to do with one’s political opinions.
And here is my heartfelt wish for everyone after the election is behind us: May those on the victorious side be magnanimous in victory and those on the losing side be gracious in defeat.
Even if the candidates that we each may support might not follow this advice, let us do so here in Lynchburg, where neighbors can still care about each other.
BUD WALKER
Lynchburg
Why a Christian would vote for Trump
In his Oct. 20, letter to the editor, Brian Jablonski stated he couldn’t understand why Christians would vote for Trump.
Since Brian and I once attended the same church and I know many Trump-supporting Christians, I can explain. Christian Trump voters recognize he has sinned and, as a Christian, been forgiven. However, they are voting for him because of his policies and patriotism.
They want speech, the press, their religious exercise, their right to assemble and bear arms to be protected and to walk their city streets in safety. They want a growing economy, police funded, the border controlled and a U.S.-First foreign policy. They like Trump’s pro-life stance, his success in Mideast peace and in arresting human sex traffickers. They think his COVID-19 response has been fine. In short, they will vote on policy not personality.
It’s time for Christians to recognize what we all have in common. We all desire and pray for Americans to live in peace and prosperity. We simply believe in different paths to get there.
LINDA CARROLL
Forest
The Bible is pro-life
In the Oct. 20 forum, Wendy Brubaker says the Bible and Jesus are silent on abortion. The word “abortion” may not appear in the Bible, but there are many places where the Bible sheds light on the issue.
In Psalm 139, the writer notes that God, “knit me together in my mother’s womb” (vs 13) and that unborn babies are “fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful,” (vs 14). So unborn babies are wonderful works of God. Surely, He values them and wouldn’t want them harmed.
In Matthew 25:31-45, Jesus explains believers should be kind to others who are hungry, thirsty, a traveler, naked, sick or in jail. Such believers earned the praise of Jesus. However, if believers ignore the needs of others, they will be condemned. Imagine how Jesus would condemn the believers if they killed the needy. Abortion stops the beating heart of a child. Every time.
Jesus was teaching in Judea. Some little children were brought to Him, but the disciples would not allow it (Mark 10:13-16). Jesus became angry and said, “Let the children come to me and do not hinder them.” An aborted baby will never draw a breath and has been hindered from living at all.
Wendy Brubaker is wrong. Jesus values all lives, born and unborn. She will be voting Democrat, the “moral choice.” I will be voting Republican because they are pro-life, as the Bible teaches we all should be.
BOB WILLIAMS
Forest
The Democratic agenda
The Democrats’ semi-concealed agenda. While not admitting to it in public, the Democrats have a plan for solidifying their power over America for decades to come if they can win this next election.
If the far-left Democrats can push their “puppet” candidate Biden into the presidency and gain control of Congress even briefly, they will try to enact measures to strangle the power out of any opposition. These items come from the mouths of Democrats, themselves.
1. Ending the filibuster. Without the filibuster, the minority party would become completely powerless. A simple one vote majority could pass any law or bill they want — even if unconstitutional on its face.
2. Pack the Supreme Court. With the White House and the Senate, the Democrats will “pack the court” by adding to the number of justices on the court. They will nominate and approve as many liberal activist judges as they need to gain far-left control over the court. These are lifetime appointments. The left-controlled court could uphold any law passed by Congress — even if unconstitutional.
3. Adding States. To solidify their power even further, the Democrats could add at least two more states to the union. Specifically, two highly Democrat populated territories: Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. This would add four Democratic senators, effectively taking control of the Senate for at least a generation.
4. Ending the electoral college for elections. By changing elections to simple majority vote, just a few states will have control over all national elections. The presidency will be determined by the few most populous states: New York, California, Illinois, New Jersey, etc. The political voice of the rest of the states will be silenced.
You don’t believe they would try to do these things? Democrat states already have begun changing voting laws in ways that enable voter fraud.
No voter ID, how stupid is that? Anyone from anywhere could vote: Foreigners, dead people, pets, people who already voted in other states, etc. Massive ballot mailings often based on outdated inaccurate voter rolls. Not requiring signatures on ballots. And even more voting insanity.
There is no mistake about it. Today’s “Democrats” are not interested debates over issues or compromise of any kind. They want power, period. Power over you and me. Power to enact any laws they choose and the power to suppress all opposition.
These are not John Kennedy Democrats. The Democrat party today has been heavily infiltrated by Marxist socialist communists. They want one-party rule and a Supreme Court who will back them up.
If they gain power, they will entrench themselves so thoroughly that the only recourse may be to take up arms. Why do you think it is always the Democrats and the Left who want more and more gun control?
Wake up and smell what they are shoveling.
GEORGE CAYLOR
Lynchburg
{&lettersname}
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!